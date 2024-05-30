VivaTech 2024: HONOR unveils upcoming Gen-AI experiences with Google Cloud, reaffirms Four-Layer AI Strategy 

The keynote at Vivatech 2024

Experience AI-powered studio-level portrait photography on the new HONOR 200 series

Global technology brand HONOR made its debut today at VivaTech, one of Europe’s largest tech and innovation events. During its keynote, HONOR showcased its innovative approach to on-device AI and unveiled its pioneering Four-layered AI Strategy. HONOR also announced upcoming Gen-AI experiences with Google Cloud, which are set to be featured on its anticipated smartphones, opening up exciting possibilities for enhancing user experiences.

“At HONOR, we firmly believe that, by combining the power of on-device AI’s personalisation, intuitiveness and privacy protection, everyone can unlock the full potential of AI safely and securely,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. “We are also delighted to forge ahead with Google Cloud, leveraging our combined expertise to unlock the potential of this hybrid approach and deliver even more seamless AI experiences to our users.”

Introducing HONOR’s Four-Layer AI Architecture

During the keynote, HONOR unveiled its Four-Layer AI Architecture and demonstrated its strategic focus on integrating AI into MagicOS. This Four-Layer Architecture comprises distinct layers. At the base layer, Cross-device and Cross-OS AI form the foundation of an open ecosystem, which allows the sharing of computing power and services among devices and operating systems. Building upon this foundation, the Platform-level AI layer enables a personalised operating system, allowing intent-based human-computer interaction and personalised resource allocation. At the third layer, App-level AI is poised to introduce a wave of innovative, generative AI applications that will revolutionise user experiences. Lastly, at the top, the Interface to Cloud-AI services layer provides users with easy access to massive cloud services while prioritising privacy protection, creating a truly holistic and future-forward AI experience.

Four-Layer AI architecture for on-device AI

As part of MagicOS 8.0, Magic Portal is the industry’s first intent-based UI, which understands user behaviour and streamlines complex tasks into single-step processes. Currently, Magic Portal supports 100 top applications across seven scenarios, including travel, productivity, messaging, search, entertainment, shopping and social media, with plans to expand usage scenarios to provide even more seamless and intelligent AI experiences in the future.

As part of HONOR’s Four-Layer Architecture, HONOR is set to integrate cutting-edge Gen-AI experiences, powered by Google Cloud, into its upcoming smartphones, promising to deliver a new level of intelligence and innovation to users with enhanced privacy protection.

Revolutionising portrait experience with HONOR 200 Series

Following the successful launch of AI Motion Sensing Capture, a cutting-edge feature that leverages AI to automatically capture fast-moving actions, HONOR also announced that the upcoming HONOR 200 Series will take mobile photography to new heights with an all-new AI-enhanced portrait experience.

The HONOR 200 Series is poised to revolutionise portrait photography by bringing the mastery of Studio Harcourt, a legendary French photography studio known for its expertise in capturing classic portrait shots with iconic figures, to every step of the process, leveraging AI technology to recreate the iconic studio’s legendary lighting and shadow effects.

By using AI to learn from a vast dataset of Studio Harcourt portraits, the HONOR 200 Series has successfully broken down the entire portrait photography process into nine distinct steps, and perfectly replicates the full Studio Harcourt method, ensuring flawless and studio-quality portraits with every shot.

The HONOR 200 Series is set to launch in Paris on June 12, powered by MagicOS 8.0, further solidifying HONOR’s commitment to democratising AI technology. In a move to make AI more accessible to a wider audience, HONOR also announced plans to roll out MagicOS 8.0 to its HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR 90 devices, empowering more users to experience the transformative power of AI.

The human-AI synergy: smart devices for a better future

At the event, HONOR also hosted an insightful panel discussion featuring esteemed industry expert Dr Justine Cassell. The discussion delved into the future of multimodal interaction, highlighting how this integration enhances convenience and privacy protection for smart device users.

“On-device AI can better empower individuals,” emphasised Zhao. “The on-device offers personalised recommendations while safeguarding user privacy by keeping data on the device. For instance, HONOR’s Magic Portal design ensures users retain control over service selection and decision-making, highlighting the human-centric focus of HONOR’s AI.”

In terms of multimodal interaction, Dr Cassell noted: “Humans live multimodally. The rise of on-body devices like rings, and pins, alongside powerful smartphones, shows growing comfort with AI integrating verbal language, nonverbal cues like gestures and facial expressions, and paraverbal elements like speech intonation. This predicts the adoption of multimodally-sensitive AI on phones. The more modalities that we can engage into an AI system, the more different kinds of people we can help with that AI system.”

“Human-centric is HONOR’s design philosophy, with humans at the centre of all devices,” Zhao said. “Empowered by AI, cross-device integration can combine the unique advantages of different devices in the future. Rather than learning user behaviours in isolation on each device, this approach allows for macro-level, unified user intent recognition, offering tailored recommendations and suggestions.”

