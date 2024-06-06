HUAWEI wearables lead global market growth in Q1 2024

Products are continually upgraded, providing users with improved experience, thus gaining widespread market recognition

According to the latest report from Canalys, HUAWEI achieved a significant breakthrough in the global wearable device market in Q1 2024. With a reported growth rate of 46%, this makes HUAWEI the fastest-growing brand worldwide.

This strong start not only demonstrates the strong market leadership of HUAWEI wearable devices, but also marks a strong comeback for the brand on a global scale. Over the past year and into the first quarter of this year, HUAWEI wearables has introduced a rich array of innovative products to the global market. From the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Series to the HUAWEI WATCH 4 Series, and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 Series, HUAWEI continues to innovate and upgrade its products, providing users with improving product experience, thus gaining widespread market recognition and affection.

During the second quarter of 2024, HUAWEI launched a number of new wearable devices worldwide, including the new square smartwatch HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH 4 Pro Space Edition. Expectations are high for HUAWEI Wearables to continue performing exceptionally well in the second quarter.