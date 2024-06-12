BetNow, Bovada and EveryGame give BetUS a run for its money

BetUS is an online casino and sportsbook platform that has a great track record in its 30+ years of experience in the gambling industry. It has grown in popularity in the United States since its first year of launch.



From its name, the average gambler will think BetUS is a platform created solely for betting on sports, but actually it is an all-around gambling platform. It is even considered to be one of the top 10 casinos operating in the US. But that’s for another day.

In this article, we will be listing out some of the best betting sites and casinos like BetUS in 2024. Stay tuned.

Bovada

First on the list is Bovada, which is a prominent gambling platform with over 10 years of experience in the online gambling industry. It has been able to keep its players entertained throughout that time with little or no hassle. They’re particularly renowned for their exceptional mobile betting experience. The modern design and intuitive layout of their mobile platform makes it a breeze to find the best odds and build your wagers.

Live betting takes centre stage on Bovada mobile, with trending events displayed prominently and popular options readily accessible. This allows you to react to the game’s flow and place bets in real time, all from the comfort of your smartphone or tablet.

The sheer number of betting lines offered on Bovada’s mobile platform (which is a browser-optimised site) is truly impressive. From major league sports to minor leagues, you’ll find a vast selection to satisfy your sporting interests.

Bovada extends its user-friendly approach to claiming bonuses through its mobile platform. New players can sign up and grab a generous welcome bonus — 50% up to $250 for traditional deposits or an even higher 75% up to $750 for crypto deposits. The low 5x rollover requirement and $20 minimum deposit make this bonus highly attractive, offering a great chance to turn it into real cash.

EveryGame

EveryGame comes up second on this list. It is an online gambling platform that dates as far back as 1996 when it launched its first online sportsbook. In short, EveryGame also has a wealth of experience in the gambling industry under its belt, which makes it a great alternative to BetUS.

Just like Bovada, EveryGame is a sportsbook and a casino platform that has been serving its players with bonuses, promotions, tournaments and a wide variety of games since the 90s. In its sportsbook, US players can bet on almost anything they want, from sports like football, soccer, basketball, rugby and tennis, to niche markets like politics, entertainment, darts and many more.

Its casino section is just as robust as its sportsbook. EveryGame hosts a large number of casino games in its library including online slots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette and speciality games. Most of these games have bonuses and promotions backing them to help keep the players on the platform for longer periods.

Every day, month or week, EveryGame gives away lots of free spins and deposit bonuses to its loyal players. Tournaments with attractive prize pools are also held on gambling platforms for its players. If BetUS stops working for you, EveryGame is a great alternative to pick.

BetNow

Another popular betting site and casino that is considered a good alternative to BetUS is BetNow. It is a sportsbook, racebook, and casino platform that is quite popular among US citizens.

As a good alternative, BetNow has a massive sportsbook that offers competitive betting odds, top markets, bet builders, live betting platforms, and many more. On this platform, you can easily bet on your favourite sports including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, hockey, boxing, tennis and many more. You can even bet on Esports competitions for League of Legends and Counter-Strike. With BetNow, you can’t go wrong with the betting markets, which are filled with competitive odds or the best odds in the gambling industry.

It also features a racebook that covers races from the UK, South Africa, Japan, Sweden, Canada, the US, and Australia.



For its casino section, BetNow hosts a casino library that boasts a huge number of online slots, mobile games, live dealer casinos, video poker, table games and keno. Regardless of your favourite amongst these games, you’ll still be getting attractive bonuses and promotions, which will increase your chances of claiming winnings in this section of BetNow.

Overall, BetNow is a great alternative to BetUS, and players will get a similar gambling experience on its platform. It may even be better, depending on players’ preferences.

Conclusion

While BetUS is a popular online gambling platform in the United States, it is not the only platform that can offer top-notch gambling experience to players. BetNow, Bovada, and EveryGame are living proof of that, considering that they have been able to retain many players on their platforms despite the existence of BetUS. Gamble responsibly.