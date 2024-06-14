New and upcoming cruise ships to keep an eye on

Each ship has unique onboard amenities and cutting-edge technology

With several new and upcoming ships ready to set sail in the coming months, casual cruisers and avid cruise fans alike have plenty to look forward to. Flight Centre unpacks some of the most anticipated new vessels from leading cruise lines, each promising unique onboard amenities and cutting-edge technology.

Royal Caribbean: Icon of the Seas & Star of the Seas

As a stalwart of the cruise industry, you know that everything Royal Caribbean does is going to be spectacular. First up is Icon of the Seas, which was unveiled earlier this year and is Royal Caribbean’s most innovative ship to date. As the first in the new Icon class, this ship boasts plenty of sustainable technologies, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) powering. It also has the largest waterpark at sea, complete with six slides and a suspended infinity pool offering panoramic sea views. Designed for family fun, Icon of the Seas also features more than 20 different pool and park experiences. Cruise from Miami to Roatan, Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico, Cozumel, Perfect Day Cocobay, Bahamas and more on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas.

Looking further ahead, Star of the Seas is preparing to make waves in 2025. This vessel promises to go one up on its sibling’s incredible features. While specific details remain under wraps, the anticipation is building for what Royal Caribbean is doing behind the scenes to shake up the cruise industry once again. Bookings are open for Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas, Cruise to Eastern and Western Caribbean, Perfect Day Cococay, Bahamas and more.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL): Norwegian Viva & Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Viva, the newest addition to the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, has hit the waters with an emphasis on spacious design and an expansive range of activities. This ship features the widest promenade at sea, wrapping around the entire ship and offering a truly immersive outdoor experience. Once you’re done admiring the view, there’s multi-storey slides to contend with, along with entertainment and bars galore. And of course, they haven’t let their famous culinary offering slide. On Norwegian Viva you’ll find everything from kid-friendly burgers to upscale Italian fare.

Sail along the Med, Greek Isles or maybe to the Caribbean on NCL’s Norwegian Viva.

Slated for debut in April 2025 is Norwegian Aqua. In the “evolution of the Prima class”, this ship will continue NCL’s focus on delivering exceptional leisure and entertainment, including state-of-the-art spa facilities, a higher staff-to-guest ratio than any other new cruise ship, and some of the most advanced environmental technologies. Norwegian Aqua bookings are already open, set sail to Bimini Islands, Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, Miami and more.

MSC Cruises: MSC Euribia & MSC World America

No cruising news is complete without something from giant industry players, MSC. The MSC Euribia launched in June 2023, marking its entry as one of the most eco-friendly cruise ships in MSC’s fleet. The ship features a Mediterranean-style promenade lined with shops and restaurants, an expansive water park, and luxurious MSC Yacht Club suites, which give guests 24-hour butler services. Explore Northern Europe from Kiel or Copenhagen on board MSC Euribia.

On the horizon, MSC World America is also slated to set sail in April 2025. This ship is poised to offer a next-generation cruise experience focused on environmental sustainability. But that doesn’t mean guests will sacrifice amenities. The ship will have no less than six pools, 14 hot tubs, and an 11-deck dry slide. Start booking on MSC World America and sail from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas and more.

Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Ascent & Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Ascent debuted in December 2023, and has wowed guests with over 30 restaurants on bars, including an open-air Rooftop Garden and a “Magic Carpet” movable deck which could be at dinner in the sky experience, a lounge, or an extension of the main pool area with sea views, depending on where it’s set up. There’s also the famous Infinite Verandas, where the ocean-view balconies become one with the rest of the cabin. Go on an adventure on Celebrity Ascent from Athens, Greece to Santorini, Mykonos, Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey, Malta and more.

The Celebrity Xcel will be unveiled at the end of 2025. What we can expect to see exactly is still under wraps but promises to expand Celebrity’s innovative Edge Series. The ship aims to offer next-level environmental friendliness along with new venues and experiences that push the boundaries of traditional cruising.

Conclusion

One thing’s for sure — the future of cruising looks exciting. Thinking about booking a cruise on one of these new ships as they gear up to welcome guests? Flight Centre Cruise Specialist team are on hand to help you pick the perfect adventure.