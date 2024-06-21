Africa Day 2024 celebrated 

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor at the Africa Day celebrations.

Africans have a key role to play in shaping the character of the world

The African Diplomatic Group of South Africa celebrated Africa Day on 1 June 2024 at Sir Pierre Van Ryneveld School sports grounds. The African Union marked 2024 as the year of education. This year’s marks the 61st anniversary of the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union (AU), which has 55 member countries.

The dean of the diplomatic corp, dean of Africa, ambassadors and high commissioners as well as members of the South African government attended the celebratory event. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor addressed members of the Diplomatic Corp and guests.

She said: “We must become independent finally, and truly effective in all global affairs. We are one of the largest continents in the world; we must stop behaving like we are the smallest continent.”

Pandor went on to say that South Africa has a significant population and customer base, and as Africans we have a key role to play in shaping the character of the world. When the Organisation of African Unity was created on May 25, 1963 it was with the desire of an Africa that is united. When the African Union was established in 2002 this was when African countries understood they had reached a stage where Africa could develop a common programme, where the focus would be on development and advancement for the continent.

Pandor added: “I look forward to the day South Africa will have a woman president, but I believe we are doing very well in advancing women in politics.”

She concluded by wishing everyone a happy Africa Day, and walked through the stalls at the event, interacting with the various ambassadors. t

Traditional food, drinks, gifts and crafts were shared. Ambassadors from the European Union were present, as were those from the Embassy of Norway and the Embassy of Jamaica.

Guests enjoyed performances of traditional dance, poetry and singing from the various countries present.