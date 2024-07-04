One week to go to Swingin’ Las Vegas!

Enjoy the glitz, glam & sounds of Las Vegas right here at home in Fourways!

It’s just ONE WEEK to go until you can enjoy the glitz, the glam and sensational sounds of Las Vegas right here at home in Fourways, Johannesburg! Head to The Teatro, Montecasino this July for the scintillating Swingin’ Las Vegas, on stage for 8 shows only from 12 – 21 July.

Relive the thrill of Las Vegas as Swingin’ Las Vegas pays homage to the music of the stars over the past few decades who have made Vegas… Vegas!

Be captivated by the music of Elvis, Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones to modern-day stars Michael Buble, Robbie Williams, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Kool & the Gang and more.

The 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band, conducted by Adam Howard will take audiences on a musical journey of pure nostalgia, through the life and times of Las Vegas over the last few decades, featuring home-grown stars Craig Urbani, Corlea, Timothy Moloi and Harry Sideropoulos.

Thrill to the exhilarating sounds of Craig performing your Elvis favourites, click those fingers as Timothy sings I’ve Got You Under My Skin, be delighted in those belts as Corlea delivers Hey Big Spender with gusto and have some fun with Harry as he croons Sex Bomb.

Other instantly recognisable classics such as Fly Me To Moon, Mack The Knife, Rolling in the Deep, Quando, Quando, Quando and many more and will soon have your toes a’tappin’ and arms a’swayin’, ensuring audiences have an unforgettable few hours that’ll chase away the winter blues.

Swingin’ Las Vegas will be on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino for 8 performances only, spanning two weekends in July; from 12 – 21 July 2024.

Swingin’ Las Vegas is produced by Howard Events in association with The CoLab Network, with staging by Daniel Geddes, lighting by Oliver Hauser, sound & AV by MGG.

Performances are Fridays at 19h30, Saturdays at 14h00 & 19h30, Sundays at 14h00

Tickets range from R240 – R390, and bookings are at Webtickets or at Pick ‘n Pay outlets.

Discounts for groups of 10 or more, senior citizens, scholars and students apply.

ARTISTS Q & A

As we gear up to showtime, let’s get to know the four world-class vocalists, along with Johannesburg Big Band conductor, Adam Howard, that will be seen up on stage in Swingin’ Las Vegas and hear their thoughts on Las Vegas and the upcoming show.

TIMOTHY MOLOI



Q: Which artist or artists is/are on your bucket list to watch live on stage in Las Vegas (alive or dead) and why?

A: I would have loved to see the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley live in Las Vegas. Elvis was the ultimate Las Vegas act. He was such a captivating artist and live performer, and to see the audience going wild and really enjoying his music would have been such a thrill!

Q: Which artist would you love to perform on stage with in Las Vegas – one South African, one international? And why?

A: The SA artist I would most love to sing with in Las Vegas, is someone I’m already performing with in Swingin’ Las Vegas. The amazing Corlea! Her incredible voice and vocal range would surprise, and absolutely blow everyone away.

And an international artist I would love to perform with on the Las Vegas Strip, would have to be Michael Buble. He has helped to keep the big band sound alive, especially in the contemporary music scene. I was lucky enough to see him and his band perform live when he was in South Africa a few years ago; not once, but twice! What an entertainer!

Q: Which song are you most looking forward to, to performing in the show?

A: A difficult choice to make because I love each and every song in the show. But a song I’m most looking forward to performing, is Michael Buble’s version of Feeling Good. It’s one of my all-time favourite musical arrangements.

Q: How different is it to perform a show with a LIVE 18-piece big band on a stage?

A: Performing with the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band is an incredible experience! All the musicians on stage are amazing soloists in their own right. There’s nothing quite as thrilling as hearing the entire ensemble belting out these timeless big band standards together, completely live. And no two performances are exactly the same, which makes each performance unique and special!

Q: What can Swingin’ Las Vegas audiences expect from your performance in the show?

A: Audiences can expect to be taken on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, listening to some of the greatest songs of all time. They’re going to be tapping their toes, snapping their fingers and wanting to dance along to these timeless classics.

Q: Why should audiences come out to see the LIVE show?

A: This a going to be very special show! I’ll be performing alongside some of SA’s top talents, Corlea, Craig Urbani, Harry Sideropoulos, and our very own Johannesburg Big Band, conducted by our wonderful bandleader Adam Howard. We’ll be performing songs that the audience have come to know and love over the years. Songs that have made up the soundtrack to our lives. There are only 8 shows, so book now. You don’t miss this sensational big band extravaganza!

HARRY SIDEROPOULOS

Q: Which artist or artists is/are on your bucket list to watch live on stage in Las Vegas (alive or dead) and why?

A: Cher! They don’t make them like that no more. Man alive, that woman can sing the hell out of anything whilst wearing a 3 metre peacock headgear made using 8 thousand peacock feathers. She’s a legend and I love that fact that she says it the way it is! I like that about her.

Q: Which artist would you love to perform on stage with in Las Vegas – one South African, one international? And why?

A: Judith Sephuma. The lady is a star. I had the pleasure of working with her many years ago during the launch party of The Joy of Jazz, I was hosting the event and I remember chatting with her, I liked her kindness and her generosity. And of course that voice!

Tom Jones, any man who can wear tight leather trousers at 80 and sing even better now, than when he first started out, I want to share that stage with them!

Q: Which song are you most looking forward to, to performing in the show?

A: I wanna be like you from Jungle Book. It was my favourite Walt Disney movie as a kid. I loved it. And our version will have a magnificent latino rhythm to it. It’s going to be a riot!

Q: How different is it to perform a show with a LIVE 18-piece big band on a stage?

A: In this town, we don’t often get the chance to perform with an army of live musicians, so for me, having that big band behind me, is a life force that will send any artist and audience alike , swinging into the stratosphere.

Q: What can Swingin’ Las Vegas audiences expect from your performance in the show?

A: Naughty, playful, and joyously comedic. I’m the naughty kid in the class, that always got away with ‘stuff’!

Q: Why should audiences come out to see the LIVE show?

A: Firstly the music! It’s a beautiful marriage of old and new, reimagined with a big band, conducted by the beautiful Adam Howard. Secondly, a wonderful cast of top tear talent and lastly, you’ll be seeing me in something very PVC-ish! Surely that’s the clincher!

CORLEA

Q: Which artist or artists is/are on your bucket list to watch live on stage in Las Vegas (alive or dead) and why?

A: I have always been a huge fan of Celine Dion, and her Vegas shows were ground-breaking in the way we look at arena shows today. My other favourite is the Divine Miss M – Bette Midler. Her rapport with any audience ,and understanding of a crowd is an absolute art!

Q: Which artist would you love to perform on stage with in Las Vegas – one South African, one international? And why?

A: Local – Nataniel. I have had the opportunity to work with him many times. I know that he would be the only artist that would be able to produce something you’ve never seen on stage!

Internationally – Chris Stapleton or Pink. They are so unique and different in their own right. But BOY can they SING!!!!

Q: Which song are you most looking forward to, to performing in the show?

A: I’ve always LOVED how fearless and unique Amy Winehouse was as an artist. I know that I will never be able to fill her shoes, but I am very much looking forward to doing my own rendition of Valerie.

Q: How different is it to perform a show with a LIVE 18-piece big band on a stage?

A: In today’s day and age of music and production, everything is simmered down to the bare minimum, especially due budget restraints thought the industry. It is an honour and privilege to do somethingn100% live. And what a pleasure working with some of SA’s finest! It will be the closest to Vegas as an audience in Joburg can get!

Q: What can Swingin’ Las Vegas audiences expect from your performance in the show?

A: I’ve always been a ballad girl, UNTIL I perform Blues/Jazz or Big band. I LIVE for this kind of music, and I know the audience will be able to see how much I enjoy performing it. Sass! Vocals! And an all-round good time!

Q: Why should audiences come out to see the LIVE show?

A: It’s simple really – You can spend your life savings to travel to Vegas to see one artist… Or you could buy one ticket to see myself and three fellow artists performing in a truly world class production with hit after hit of all your favorites – right here in Joburg!

CRAIG URBANI



Q: Which artist or artists is/are on your bucket list to watch live on stage in Las Vegas (alive or dead) and why?



A: Robbie Williams all the way!!!is love to watch him in Vegas!! Big fan!! His swing show at The Riyal Albert Hall was Vegas worthy!! Except his band wasn’t as good as ours is gonna be!!

Q: Which artist would you love to perform on stage with in Las Vegas – one South African, one international? And why?

A: It has to be Robbie again!! Always been a dream of mine to duet with him!!! Me and My Shadow would be a good one! Michael Buble can pop in as well for a verse or two!!



And locally I’d love to do a swinging collaboration with Tim Moloi, Harry Sideropolous and Corlea!!! Oh wait!! That’s happening!! Might not be on the Vegas stage…….. The Teatro stage will be our Vegas stage in July!!

Q: Which song are you most looking forward to, to performing in the show?



A: The big Elvis opening number is going to slay!! I was very excited about it anyway but when I heard that Bryan Schimmel had done an arrangement especially for the show I became VERY excited indeed!!!!!

Q: How different is it to perform a show with a LIVE 18-piece big band on a stage?

A: It’s the dream of any singer to get to perform with a proper orchestra and also a huge dream to get to perform with a full big band behind you!! Budgets so often restrict us to backing tracks!! It’s an honour to have live musicians of this calibre backing us!! And they don’t get better than this 18 piece Big Band!!! Adam Howard has created something very special here!!

Q: What can Swingin’ Las Vegas audiences expect from your performance in the show?



A: They can expect some comedy….some coolness…..some smoothness……..some silliness and truck loads of entertainment!!!! This kind of show is a dream come true for me!! I have literally dreamt about this!

Q: Why should audiences come out to see the LIVE show?

A: It’s gonna be the perfect antidote for a winters evening in July!!

ADAM HOWARD

Q: Which artist or artists is/are on your bucket list to watch live on stage in Las Vegas (alive or dead) and why?

A: If I had to choose one singer – it would have to be old blue eyes himself – Frank Sinatra.



Q: Which artist would you love to perform on stage with in Las Vegas – one South African, one international? And why?



A: I would The Johannesburg Big Band to perform with Micheal Buble – maybe Robbie Williams, maybe Adele….I’m confused 🙂



Q: Which song are you most looking forward to, to performing in the show?

A: I do love Mr Bojangles really looking forward to that – and the classics – Fly Me To The Moon, Big Spender and what about Rolling In The Deep!



Q: How different is it to perform a show with a LIVE 18-piece big band on a stage?

A: Every time we get on stage as The Johannesburg Big Band – it is something special. To play in such a big ensemble – all playing live – (no backtracks with this band) demands you have the best players – so it really is something we all look forward to as musicians.

Q: What can Swingin’ Las Vegas audiences expect from your performance in the show?

A: The audience can be expected to be taken on a musical journey through the decades and experience live music at the highest level. With our home-grown stars singing the night away – it’s a concert not to be missed!

Q: Why should audiences come out to see the LIVE show?

A: Because it’s the best venue, best band and best singers in South Africa!

