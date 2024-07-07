The best UK online slots without maximum stake limits 

In 2018, new rules and restrictions were imposed on all online casinos licensed by the UKGC

Online slots are the most popular casino games in the UK gambling industry, and this will continue to be the case for a long while in the future. However, there has been a dent in the gambling experience of playing online slots ever since the emergence of GamStop in 2018.

GamStop, a self-exclusion program, was launched in 2018 by the UK government to help reduce the growing rate of gambling addiction in the country, and it worked at a cost. The casino experience was never the same, as new rules and restrictions were imposed on all online casinos licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC).

Some of the restrictions imposed include the ban of credit/debit cards on all platforms, a limited number of games, limited bonuses and promotions, and low maximum stake limits. This is not the extent of the limitations implemented, just a few of them.

Due to these restrictions, some UK players had no other choice but to seek casinos not on GamStop since they offer fewer limitations in all areas including wagering limits, which is what this article is about. There has been a rise in searches for online casinos without maximum stake limits imposed on them in the UK.

However, these types of casinos can’t be found holding a UKGC license; only offshore casinos can offer this feature of no maximum stake limits, as they are licensed by a different gambling authority. In this article, we will be listing a few of them.

Best UK online slots without maximum stake limits

In the offshore gambling space, tons of online casinos accept UK players, but not all of them offer the no-maximum stake limits as a feature. Below is a list of casinos that do this.

BC.Game

GoldenBet Casino

TG.Casino

Bets.io

Bitsler Casino

MyStake Casino

7Bit Casino

Highroller Casino

Ignition Casino

Black Lotus Casino



What are online slots with no limits?

Online slots with no maximum stake limits are slots that do not have their wagering limits capped to a number, like most UK-licensed casinos. They also don’t have withdrawal and deposit limits, and their players are allowed to wager, withdraw and deposit as much as they want.

However, most of these casinos have certain regulations to enact their fair and responsible gaming practices, so players won’t go out of control in their activities. There are three types of limits at UK-licensed casinos:

Deposit limits:

Deposit limits allow players to manage their bankroll and prevent impulsive spending. You can typically set your deposit limit, ensuring you stay within your budget. However, some casinos enforce stricter general deposit limits, potentially hindering players who wish to deposit large amounts. Our experience suggests that deposit limits are a valuable tool for those struggling with gambling addiction, but less of a concern for casual players.

Withdrawal limits:

Withdrawal limits restrict the amount of money you can withdraw from your casino account within a specific timeframe, such as weekly or monthly. These limits can be a major drawback, particularly for players at offshore casinos, where these restrictions may be more prevalent. From a player’s perspective, withdrawal limits can be frustrating, especially when trying to access larger wins.

Wagering limits:

Wagering limits dictate the maximum amount you can wager on a single bet. These limits can vary, depending on the specific game and the casino itself. No-limit casinos stand out by either having no wagering limits at all or offering exceptionally high ones. While wagering limits might seem restrictive, they can help manage risk and prevent players from blowing through their bankroll too quickly. For high rollers, however, wagering limits might feel like a hindrance to their preferred playstyle.

Conclusion

Understanding casino limits is crucial for a smooth online gambling experience. Whether you’re a casual player or a high roller, knowing how deposit, withdrawal, and wagering limits work allows you to choose a casino that aligns with your preferences and budget. Responsible gambling is always paramount, and some limits can be helpful tools in that regard. However, for those seeking more flexibility, no-limit casinos might be an option, but remember — with greater freedom comes greater responsibility.