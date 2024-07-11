Custodians of Earth’s digital heartbeat

The South African Environmental Observation Network’s (SAEON) Open Data Platform (ODP) team.

SAEON’s Open Data Platform is more than a repository

If data is the lifeblood of scientific progress, then the South African Environmental Observation Network’s (SAEON) Open Data Platform (ODP) is the custodian of a scientific heartbeat. Managed by uLwazi Node within NRF-SAEON, the platform is changing how critical information about the planet is collected, stored, shared and leveraged.

“The ODP is a data infrastructure that facilitates the publication, discovery, dissemination and preservation of Earth observation and environmental data nationally,” explains Leo Chiloane, Manager of the NRF-SAEON uLwazi Node.

But, he says, the platform is more than just a repository. It is a bridge that connects researchers, policymakers and the public to vital Earth observation and environmental data to bring about positive social, economic and environmental change.

“The system supports national data mobilisation initiatives, including the South African Risk and Vulnerability Atlas and the Marine Information Management System, co-developed with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.”

Chiloane adds that it also helps foster global scientific collaboration. “Portions of its metadata are visible in global systems such as the Global Earth Observation System of Systems (GEOSS), International Oceanographic Data and Information Exchange (IODE) and DataCite.”

Data sharing is important, but doing so ethically and responsibly is paramount. The platform balances open data principles with intellectual property rights and ethical handling of sensitive data. In September 2023, the ODP became the second repository on the African continent to earn Trustworthy Data Repository Certification from the CoreTrustSeal Standards and Certification Board, underscoring a commitment to data integrity.

“Sustainability was our biggest hurdle,” explains Data Collection Specialist Lindsay Callaghan. “We needed to develop a continuity plan to maintain data provision and avoid data loss should our infrastructure cease to exist in its current state.”

Their solution? Building robust partnerships and diversifying funding sources — a strategy that is characteristic of the collaborative spirit at the heart of their work.

Focused on the future, the team remains committed to expanding the ODP’s impact: “Interoperability between data management systems is constantly evolving, and we are excited about linking transdisciplinary data sources to enhance national and international collaborations.”

They hope the NSTF-South32 Data for Research Award will elevate awareness and attract critical collaborations. “Data management work can be quite siloed, particularly in South Africa, so these awards are a great way to connect with others,” Chiloane explains. “For us, success isn’t just about people using our data. It’s about fostering a community where researchers can share their derived data products back, creating a cycle of collaboration and innovation.”

