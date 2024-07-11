The aqua innovator

Prof Timothy Dube, Director of the Institute for Water Studies at UWC.

Prof Timothy Dube harnesses AI to revolutionise water management

At the nexus of hydrology and cutting-edge technology, Prof Timothy Dube leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and remote sensing to address one of humanity’s most pressing challenges — water scarcity.

His innovative approach is transforming how water resources are monitored, analysed and managed in some of the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems, with remarkable accuracy. “Technological advancements enable us to respond to environmental changes in real-time, optimise water usage and develop predictive models for better resource planning,” he says.

Dube, Director of the Institute for Water Studies at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), is particularly interested in the often overlooked non-perennial rivers (N-PRs) of semi-arid regions. In sub-Saharan Africa, two-thirds of rivers are non-perennial, meaning they do not flow all year round. These intermittent waterways have been historically neglected in research — a problem in an era where climate change threatens local and global water security.

During a field project as an undergraduate student, Dube saw the devastating effects of water scarcity on rural communities. “Witnessing the struggles people faced due to limited access to clean water profoundly impacted me,” he recalls. “It highlighted the critical importance of water in every aspect of life and would define my career going forward.”

The model, developed by Dube and his team, estimates water availability within N-PRs with approximately 85% accuracy — a significant development in regions where traditional monitoring methods fall short. “Our goal is to provide decision-makers with the most accurate and up-to-date information possible,” he says. “By harnessing new-generation Sentinel satellite data, we’re able to detect and monitor water resources in ways that were previously impossible, addressing pressing environmental challenges and promoting better water resource management.”

Dube’s work directly informs improved water management practices and supports agricultural planning, drought mitigation and ecosystem conservation. “The success of this project was technical, but also deeply personal. Witnessing the direct impact of our work on the ground and knowing that our research was contributing to resilient water management practices and resilient communities was profound.”

As a passionate educator, Dube has trained over 20 postgraduate students in these advanced technologies, nurturing the next generation of water resource experts. “The integration of AI and machine learning into hydrological modelling presents exciting opportunities to improve predictive capabilities and optimise water management strategies,” he says. “It’s crucial to equip young scientists with the tools they need to tackle future challenges.”

Dube says winning the NSTF-Water Research Commission (WRC) Award offers more than personal recognition. “It highlights the importance of interdisciplinary research in addressing complex environmental issues, amplifying its influence and fostering the broader adoption of innovative solutions to global water challenges.”