France celebrates Bastille Day

French economic presence in South Africa is solid, with nearly 500 companies representing more than 65 000 direct jobs

Bastille Day was celebrated by the Embassy of France on 12 July 2024 in the gardens of the French Residence. David Martinon, French Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, welcomed guests warmly to the reception. He congratulated the government of South Africa on its election process and the rapid transition to form a government of national unity with ease and no fuss: “Congratulations South Africa on this 30 years of democracy and on to the next centuries of democracy.”

France will hold onto its convictions and principles of action; in the coming months, several events will be reinforcing its already strong relations with South Africa. France is carrying out a common agenda on global issues including climate change and biodiversity, notably with the preparation of the United Nations Conference on Oceans in June 2025 in Nice.

France will support South Africa in its future presidency of the G20. There has been forward movement in the economic field; the French economic presence in South Africa is solid, with nearly 500 companies representing more than 65 000 direct jobs. South Africa is the leading economic partner for France in Africa, and more and more a leading destination for French investments on the continent.

The European Union remains South Africa’s largest investor and trading partner based on the certainty and the predictability provided by the EU and SADC economic partnership agreement. The EU accounts for almost 54% of the total foreign direct investment in South Africa, and there are over 1 000 European companies active in South Africa that contribute between 3 000 to 50 000 jobs.

Addressing those present and Minister Angie Motshekga, the newly elected Minister of Defence and Military Veterans in South Africa, Martinon commented on being geographical neighbours by sea. The French and South African navies are notably closely linked, and have for many years cooperated together, particularly to secure the Mozambique Channel, and are wanting to strengthen this cooperation.

France continues to place global health issues at the top of its agenda. In South Africa France is the largest contributor to the project developing the World Health Organization vaccine hub in Cape Town, while also supporting Biovac, a major South African vaccine company.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games opened on 26 July 2024. Exactly a century after the 1924 Paris Games, they are back in Paris with 320 sporting events, more than 15 000 athletes and 206 delegations are expected. There will be 32 sports featured, which includes four new ones and 22 Paralympic disciplines. Thirteen million tickets have been sold and over three billion TV viewers are expected. This will be the first 100% gender equal Olympic and Paralympic games, and is dubbed the “#GenderEqualOlympics”.

There are 140 South African athletes in 16 disciplines and 26 para-athletes who will compete in Paris.

South Africa is sending 15 police officers to help provide security for the various Olympic games. It is the only African country that has been asked to participate, which again confirms the importance and the strength of the two countries’ cooperation.

Martinon encouraged guests to visit Paris and enjoy the fine wine, hospitality and overall love that Paris is renowned for. Motshekga congratulated France on its Bastille Day celebration on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, and expressed her gratitude for being bestowed with the Award of the Knight of the French National Legion of Honour in October 2023. “Cooperation between South Africa and France in multilateral bodies and institutions remains constructive, with robust dialogues on a number of issues,” said Motshekga.

Guests watched a few-break dance performances while sipping on French wine and enjoying French cuisine. Happy Bastille Day, France!