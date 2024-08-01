Fort Hare Dairy Trust: A model of success and innovation in dairy farming

University of Fort Hare Science & Agriculture students bring their passion to the Fort Hare Dairy Farm, turning calving season into a hands-on learning adventure. From early mornings to rigorous farm tasks, these future agricultural leaders are gaining invaluable experience on their journey to success.

Students gain the knowledge and experience they need to excel in the industry

The Fort Hare Dairy Farm, a picturesque 210-hectare facility situated just a few kilometres from the University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) Alice campus, offers an integral role in the animal science and agricultural education at Fort Hare by offering invaluable hands-on experience to students from the Faculty of Science & Agriculture.

Co-owned by the university and Amadlelo Agri, the Fort Hare Dairy Trust exemplifies how strategic collaborations can drive excellence in the fields of science and agriculture. This partnership has significantly advanced dairy farming practices for the students who volunteer in the daily activities on the farm to further hone their skills for the future.

With over 1 000 dairy cows and an estimated annual production of 4.3 million litres of raw milk, the farm’s success was recently highlighted when it was named the overall winner at the Amadlelo 5th Annual Awards. The farm secured top spots in categories such as “Most Grass Eaten per Hectare”, “Least Nitrogen per Hectare”, “Best Fertility Figures”, “Lowest Cost Producer”, “Highest Profit per Hectare”, and “Most Improved Farm”.

The key driver of the students’ practical training on the farm is the UFH Agriculture Skills Development Club, established in 2017 by former students of the Faculty of Science & Agriculture.

The club aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application by partnering with key agricultural projects like the Fort Hare Dairy Trust. This initiative allows students to gain hands-on experience in areas such as milking, feeding, pasture management and farm maintenance.

One of the club’s founding members said: “When we started the club, the vision was not only to provide solid theoretical knowledge in agriculture but also to offer practical experiences such as milking cows, planting crops, driving tractors, and working the land. I am delighted to see that it continues to fulfil this vision.”

Recently, UFH students, including Sibulele Mapuza, Sinovuyo Luphuzi, Ntombifikile Bhutsha, Lutho Mathiwane and Parsons Mellis, were seen working diligently on the farm during their semester break.

“It is calving season, and it is our favourite time because it keeps us busy,” exclaimed Mapuza. In 2022, the 25-year-old from Butterworth was named the top-performing first-year student in the faculty. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, with a focus on Animal Science.

The students’ dedication to early mornings and rigorous farm work reflects their commitment to mastering the skills needed for their future careers. Whether aspiring to become veterinarians, agricultural economists or dairy farmers, they benefit greatly from the practical experience provided by the farm.

The recent launch of the AngloGold Research Chair in Dairy Science & Technology at UFH further amplifies the significance of this partnership, said Simpiwe Somdyala, CEO of Amadlelo Agri.

“I am thrilled that Amadlelo and the Fort Hare Dairy Trust have committed to ongoing support for the research chair, showcasing a shared dedication to fostering collaboration in research and innovation. This commitment underscores the importance of this initiative in areas facing poverty, infrastructure limitations, geographical disadvantages and high unemployment rates.

“The Fort Hare Dairy Trust is more than just a productive dairy farm; it is a hub of learning and skill development, equipping students with the knowledge and experience needed to excel in the agricultural industry,” Somdyala emphasised.