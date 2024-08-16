Exploring career opportunities in the media industry – Friday 11 October 2024

With the aim of broadening the horizons for Africa’s girl child, Good Governance Africa (GGA) in partnership with Boston Media House (BMH) and the Mail & Guardian (M&G) will be hosting an Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues Webinar Conference, with a special focus on the Media And Publications Sector.

Why the Media Sector?

This year’s Media And Publications Sector initiative is designed to unlock new opportunities for girls across a wide range of subjects like media practices, advertising, animation, digital marketing, journalism, radio, and television. Media is a sector that is currently very topical, and it has tended to be male-dominated.

Media facilitates communication between individuals, communities, and institutions, and offers a plethora of opportunities that ultimately result in truthfulness and integrity.

Institutional barriers, such as biased hiring and promotion practices and a lack of mentorship opportunities; structural barriers, including pervasive societal norms and stereotypes about women’s roles; and individual barriers, such as caregiving responsibilities and financial constraints, significantly impede women’s access to media training and advancement within the profession.

GGA wishes to supplement its already-existing initiatives aimed at supporting women in the media space, such as scholarships, bursaries, and mentorship programmes, that improve the prospects for African girls. It will extend the work it has done since 2022, which included the publication of a special edition of Africa in Fact, and conferences held in 2022 and 2023 on Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues.

The Dialogue: event and webinar

BMH, as the headline sponsor, will provide the venue in Parkmore, Sandton. This venue can accommodate 120 people, plus it offers a stage for panellists, a podium, a large screen, a projector, and digital connectivity to run a webinar. The M&G will be responsible for the online audience, before, on the day, and after the seminar. It will facilitate the online webinar, which will broadcast live from BMH on the day and cover the entire programme, and cover the event with a summary in print.

The regional GGA centres in Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe have committed to participate by facilitating in-person workshops in their regions where young girls will attend the online webinar live broadcast. These sessions will be followed by discussions around career opportunities in the media sector, as well as discussions around good governance in relation to the sector. Each region will organise their own in-person event, participants, and post webinar activities.

Programme

The day’s programme will consist of a full morning of presentations and discussions covering the full media offering from BMH, interspersed with aspects of good governance. Speakers will include representatives from GGA, BMH and the M&G. They will convey their personal experiences in the media industry and provide an overview of print media, radio and television, as well as discussing what opportunities are available in the media.

The early morning speakers include:

Patrick Kulati: CEO, Good Governance Africa SARO;

Carike Verbooy: Academic Head of Boston Media House;

a representative from the M&G;

Asafika Mpako: Communications Co-Ordinator Southern Africa, Afrobarometer;

Shoeshoe Ntsoaki Qhu: CEO Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA);

Sibusisiwe Bhebhe, CEO, Amakhosikazi Media, Zimbabwe;

Dr Allegro Dinkwanyane: Founder and CEO of Oragella Group (CEO winner of the year, social media, journalism);

Sally Sithole: Journalism, CNBC Junior Producer Financial Journalist, currently completing her master’s in journalism at UJ University;

Tumisang Tseladimitlwa Ndlovu: Journalist at Newzroom Afrika; and

Dineo Mathebula: Content Producer, Urban Brew Studios.

The late morning session’s speakers are:

Pippa Tshabalala: Animation/Graphics: On-Air and creative services manager, The Walt Disney Company;

Innocentia (Xoli) Hlatshwayo: Graphic Design Specialist at Multichoice Group;

Nompumelelo Mdluli: Senior Art Director, Ogilvy South Africa;

Claudia Alisa De Sousa: Project Manager of Animation Team, BMH;

Masego Mogotsi: MD of M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg;

Sibongile (Bongi) Keswa: Marketing, Manager, Flight Centre; and

Lethabo Senyatsi Kgolane: Africa External Communications & Stakeholder Relations Lead at Deloitte.

The afternoon session comprises a question and answer session, and a one-and-a-half hour tour of the Boston Media House campus, where delegates can see live radio, TV, production suites and get a chance to record a short TV/audio podcast with their group.

Objectives

Each objective is aligned with the GGA’s overarching goal of empowering the girl child and catalysing sustainable development across Africa. By focusing on these key areas, GGA aims to create a future where every girl can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

Media training and exposure: To introduce girls to careers in MEDIA, offering training in media literacy, digital content creation, journalism, and communications. This objective aims to empower girls to effectively tell their stories, advocate for social change, and engage with media platforms both as creators and critics. By understanding the media landscape, they can better navigate its challenges and opportunities, contributing to a more equitable representation of women and girls in the media.

To introduce girls to careers in MEDIA, offering training in media literacy, digital content creation, journalism, and communications. This objective aims to empower girls to effectively tell their stories, advocate for social change, and engage with media platforms both as creators and critics. By understanding the media landscape, they can better navigate its challenges and opportunities, contributing to a more equitable representation of women and girls in the media. Mentorship opportunities: To connect girls with professionals in the media sector, offering guidance, inspiration, and support as they explore various career paths. These mentorship relationships are crucial for personal development, providing role models and real-world insights.

To connect girls with professionals in the media sector, offering guidance, inspiration, and support as they explore various career paths. These mentorship relationships are crucial for personal development, providing role models and real-world insights. Sponsorship and support platform creation: To develop a robust support system for girls interested in these fields, facilitating sponsorships, scholarships, and engagement opportunities. This platform will not only provide financial resources but also offer access to equipment, internships, and networks critical for early career development.

To develop a robust support system for girls interested in these fields, facilitating sponsorships, scholarships, and engagement opportunities. This platform will not only provide financial resources but also offer access to equipment, internships, and networks critical for early career development. Target audience: School leavers, grades 11 and 12, aged 17 – 24 years

Expected outcomes

The expected outcomes are: a notable increase in the interest and engagement of girls in media careers; broadened access to specialised training for girls from all walks of life; stronger partnerships with stakeholders who are united in the cause of empowering the girl child; and a generation of empowered girls are ready to pursue their aspirations with confidence and make significant contributions to society.

Conclusion

Good Governance Africa’s commitment to empowering the girl child is not just a moral imperative, but a strategic investment in the future of Africa. By providing tailored education, mentorship, and support, GGA aims to equip girls with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in diverse fields.

To register for the event, scan this QR code: