Katie Mohamed launches her empowering book: Brave, Today

Katie Mohamed at the launch of her debut memoir Brave, Today in Sandton.

In an inspiring event, Katie Mohamed officially launched her much-anticipated book, Brave, Today to a captivated audience at Al-Hamra restaurant in Sandton. The event was a celebration of resilience, empowerment and the power personal stories carry to inspire change.

Mohamed is an advocate for women’s empowerment and an influential voice in South Africa. She has poured her heart and experience into Brave, Today — a book that encourages readers to confront their fears and embrace their inner strength. The launch was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including leaders in business, media and the arts, as well as friends, family and supporters of the author.

The evening began with a warm welcome from the event’s host, renowned poet Lebogang Mashile, who spoke to the importance of storytelling in driving social change and cohesion. Speakers such as Stavros Nicolau and Yvonne Chaka Chaka praised the author for her authenticity and her contributions to gender equity, media and positive change in the country. Guests were then treated to a conversation in which the author shared her journey of writing Brave, Today. This included the challenges she faced and the motivation behind her work.

Mohamed’s reflections resonated deeply with the audience, particularly when she spoke about the importance of authenticity and courage in a world that often demands conformity. “Brave, Today is not just a book; it’s a movement. I wanted to create something that not only tells my story, but also encourages others to tell theirs,” she said during the discussion.

The highlight of the evening was the official unveiling of Brave, Today. As the book went on sale, Katie signed copies for attendees. Many guests shared how they felt a personal connection to the themes in the book, and how Mohamed’s words had already begun to make a difference in their lives.

Brave, Today is now available online for purchase. For more information about the book and Katie Mohamed, please visit http://katiem.me/

About the author:



Katie Mohamed is a dynamic leader, speaker, and advocate for women’s empowerment. With years of experience in media and business, she has become a leading voice in the movement to uplift and inspire women across South Africa and beyond. Brave, Today is her debut book, offering readers a guide to embracing their courage and living authentically.