WRC launches virtual platform to amplify sanitation innovation in Africa

The Next Generation Sanitation Knowledge Hub will provide resources, access to service providers, funding opportunities, data and insights on this new generation toilet system

On 3 September 2024, the Water Research Commission (WRC) will launch the Next Generation Sanitation (NGS) Knowledge Hub, a digital platform that will educate and inform stakeholders on waterless sanitation innovation in Africa and build a thriving sustainable industry that addresses the unique water and sanitation challenges faced by countries across the continent.

The Knowledge Hub will provide resources, access to service providers, funding opportunities, data, and insights on this new generation, closed circuit, 100% recycling and off the grid toilet system that transforms wastewater into clean water for flushing or irrigation without the need for connections to sewers, treatment plants, water supply, or continuous electricity.

Stakeholders such as manufacturers, policy makers, development partners, and advocates are encouraged to join the community as members to have access to a seamless and intuitive experience and tools and resources that will include:

● Access to resources to promote and advocate for NGS

● Access to policy briefs to accelerate industrialisation

● Access to a curated database of potential funding and technical assistance partners

● Prospects and potential partnerships

● Use cases and associated benefits

● Connections with NGS suppliers

● NGS Data and Insights

● A Learning Library

● Connections with a thriving NGS community

“We are thrilled to launch this Knowledge Hub platform to offer holistic and integrated solutions to meet the continent’s water and sanitation challenges and contribute directly to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and National Development Plans. The platform will streamline up-to-date data and insights, improve communication among stakeholders and suppliers and facilitate adoption of these innovations for policy makers, manufacturers, independent contractors, and governments,” says Phillip Majeke, Commercialisation Manager for The South African Sanitation Technology Enterprise Programme (SASTEP).

NGS innovations have adaptable designs that allow for retrofitting to match existing infrastructure seamlessly and cater to a diverse range of entities, including educational institutions, manufacturing industries, public and private sectors, residential contractors, and municipal bodies. The systems are designed to meet the stringent requirements set by local Departments of Environmental Affairs, Water and Sanitation.

The virtual launch of the platform will be held on 3 September 2024 and will feature an expert panel exploring policy, research and market access of new sanitation technologies in Africa.

To register for the virtual launch, visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__te6OZovQnuEUr9MuijA7A#/registration

