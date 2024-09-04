UJ Choir 50th Celebration Concert

Uniting current members of the University of Johannesburg Choir with its alumni choristers, it promises to be a memorable performance

The University of Johannesburg Arts & Culture, a division of the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (FADA) is proud to announce the UJ Choir’s 50-year celebration on 13 and 14 September 2024, at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre.

This year, the choir commemorates five decades of exceptional music-making. Through the years, UJ Choir has bloomed into a musical beacon, mirroring the nation’s historical struggles and aspirations for the future. It exemplifies the unifying power of song, bringing together individuals from diverse socio-political backgrounds into a harmonious unity that transcends the transient borders of our land.

This celebration highlights a long-standing legacy that has upheld camaraderie and excellence in choral music at its core. Uniting current members of the University of Johannesburg Choir with its alumni choristers, it promises to be a memorable performance.

Acting choirmaster Sizwe Mondlane says: “It is so beautiful that we get to relate to people from generations before us; we get to relate to each other beyond race, beyond age. This is a legacy worth celebrating.”

The choir has seen itself under the directorship of four legendary conductors since 1974, with Rennette Bouwer, who recently retired, serving the longest tenure. Over 100 choir alumni will join UJ Choir 2024 on stage in this special gathering.

“The choir is, and always has been, something the university is immensely proud of. More than admiration for their magical sound and many achievements, the choir signifies who we at UJ are and to arrange this special celebration is an honour,” says Pieter Jacobs, Head of UJ Arts & Culture.

Tickets are available for the UJ Choir’s 50th Celebration Concert on the following dates:

13 September 2024 for R220 (inclusive of refreshments)

14 September 2024 for R120

Click Here to Book – https://tinyurl.com/UJCHOIR50

Kindly note that tickets are LIMITED for the performance on 13 September 2024

For more information, contact Mpendulo Ndlovu – [email protected]

About UJ Choir

The University of Johannesburg Choir stands as a beacon of musical excellence. It consists of 80 students from the university who study a range of qualifications, excluding music. Excelling in both Western and African choral repertoire, the choir prides itself in artistic innovation and musical integrity. UJ Choir has won numerous awards and continues to fly the University of Johannesburg flag with pride.