South Africa’s betting revenue soars to unprecedented heights amid regulatory challenges

Sports betting is leading the way, but it is not easy to regulate

South Africa has experienced a dramatic surge in sports betting in recent years, with the total amount wagered reaching a staggering R420 billion in 2023. This explosive growth highlights the increasing popularity of sports betting and its substantial impact on the country’s gambling industry.

This increase in gambling has been associated with greater access to online gambling activities made possible by more affordable smartphones and improved internet connectivity, according to Keletso Makopo of the National Gambling Board.

A record-breaking year for gambling in South Africa

By the end of the 2022/23 financial year, the total amount wagered across all forms of gambling in South Africa had soared to an unprecedented R815.1 billion — an amount exceeding the combined budgets for the country’s peace and security, health, and community development sectors.

Sports betting, in particular, makes up the largest share of this massive sum. Whether placed in person or online, bets have fueled the expansion of the industry, with sports betting emerging as the dominant force.

Operating under strict regulations, licensed bookmakers and betting agencies ensure a fair and transparent environment. These regulations have been instrumental in transforming sports betting from a relatively small market segment into a major contributor to the industry’s overall revenue.

Exponential growth over a decade

According to the National Gambling Board’s 2022/23 statistics, sports betting has seen remarkable growth in its share of the gambling industry. In 2009/10, sports betting accounted for less than 10% of the market. By 2022/23, it had grown to represent more than half. This significant shift underscores the increasing popularity of sports betting in South Africa.

Further analysis shows that approximately R418 billion of the total wagers placed in 2022/23 were related to sports betting. This represents an 80% increase from the R233 billion wagered in 2021/22 and a whopping 1167% increase from the R33 billion wagered in 2016/17. These numbers highlight the rapid ascent of sports betting as a preferred form of gambling for many South Africans.

Revenue vs total bets

That said, however, it’s essential to understand that the total value of bets placed does not directly equate to the gambling industry’s revenue. The figures reflect the total amount wagered, not the net income after payouts. It is worth remembering that winnings are often reinvested into new bets, thereby inflating the total amount wagered.

Moreover, the National Gambling Board reported that gross gambling revenue for 2022/23 was R47.17 billion, with betting activities contributing 50.3%, or R23.75 billion, of this total. This demonstrates the significant role that sports betting plays in the overall revenue of South Africa’s gambling sector.

The challenges of regulation in the sports betting sector

Despite the legality of sports betting in South Africa, regulating online gambling remains a significant challenge. While the National Gambling Act prohibits unauthorised online gambling, enforcement is difficult. To address this, the Democratic Alliance proposed the Remote Gambling Bill, which aims to regulate online gambling, including advertising and protecting vulnerable individuals.

However, similar efforts in the past, like the 2015 bill and the 2008 National Gambling Amendment Act, have struggled to gain traction. This regulatory gap continues to raise concerns about the potential for criminal activity and inadequate consumer protection.

Looking to the future

As the gambling industry continues to evolve, sports betting is expected to remain a major revenue driver in South Africa. The rapid growth in this sector reflects not only the public’s enthusiasm for sports but also the increasing accessibility of placing bets, both online and offline. However, the challenges of regulating online gambling must be addressed to ensure the industry’s sustainability and protect consumers. With the industry reaching unprecedented heights, sports betting has solidified its position as a key component of South Africa’s gambling landscape.