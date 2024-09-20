Africa’s Girl Child Dialogues

Meet the women who shine in the media sector, at a Webinar Conference to be held on Friday 11 October, bringing together some of SA’s most renowned media luminaries

Mmabatho Mongae is a data analyst in the Governance Insights & Analyst Programme at Good Governance Africa. She is a final-year PhD candidate in International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). During her studies Mmabatho worked as lecturer in the International Relations Department at Wits and as a research fellow at the Centre for Africa-China Studies (CACS) at the University of Johannesburg. Her research interests include democracy, governance, Africa’s political economy and quantitative social analysis. Mmabatho has published research for Routledge, the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) and The Thinker.

Precious Maputle is a marketing coordinator in UJ’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment. She has an honours degree, cum laude, in communication theory and is currently completing her Master’s degree in strategic communication. Precious was recently announced as a winner of the prestigious 2023 Mail & Guardian Power of Women awards, in the category of “Governing Woman”. She serves as non-executive director on the board of the Platinum Incubator (TPI) and is also a board member of non-profit JCI Sandton, having served as its vice president, projects; membership drive director; and now, secretary-general. She is also a radio news anchor on Rainbow FM 90.7, and has her own TV show, Breaking Ground, on DSTV Extra’s Christ Media TV. Precious has appeared on several acclaimed TV shows such as The River, Champions and House of Zwide.

Asafika Mpako is the communications coordinator for southern Africa at Afrobarometer. Previously, she worked at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation on enhancing democracy, governance and human rights in Africa. Asafika specialises in policy influencing, particularly in sharing research findings through non-academic communications outputs, enabling local and international stakeholders to make informed programmatic decisions and to generate and evaluate policy interventions. She launched her career as a global education intern in the Emerging Global Leaders Internship Programme at the World Affairs Council in Washington DC, and her policy studies have taken her from Cape Town to Beijing to London, and more recently to Oxford and Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Shoeshoe Qhu is the CEO at the Media Development and Diversity Agency. She has more than 20 years’ experience in media, spanning the community, commercial and public broadcasting sectors. Shoeshoe currently sits on the board of the Freedom of Expression Institute (FXI). She also served as a radio programmer at SAfm and Talk Radio 702, and provided training for community radio stations, developing content concepts, and formulating monetisation strategies. Shoeshoe is pursuing a Master of Management in Governance and Management at Wits University.

Sibusisiwe Ndlovu is a media for community development practitioner, focusing on the use of multimedia platforms for developing women’s agency. She holds a BSc Honours in Journalism and Media Studies from the National University of Science and Technology and a Master’s in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Westminster. Busi is also a YALI Fellow (2014) and Chevening Scholar (2015-16). She is the founder and editing director of Amakhosikazi Media Southern Africa (AMSA).

Dr Allegro Dinkwanyane is the founder and Group CEO of Orgella Group. She is a Forbes Under 30 and a Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South Africans honouree, and is a journalist, publicist, social media marketer and speaker. Allegro’s NPO charity foundation Orgella Helping Hands supports orphans, the homeless and underprivileged, and inspires young people through motivational talks and seminars. In 2015, Allegro was featured in the magazine Forbes Woman and received multiple national and international business awards, including the Woman of Stature CEO 2023 accolade.

Sally Sithole is an alumnus of Boston Media House, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism, cum laude. She is currently studying for a Master's in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg. Sally is a multifaceted media personality, who is committed to educating and motivating the upcoming generation of female media leaders. She is a producer and reporter at CNBC Africa, as well as a presenter for UJTV.

Tumisang Ndlovu is a business news anchor at Newzroom Afrika. Her career began at Caxton Newspapers in her final year of media studies at Boston Media House in 2007. She then worked as an intern at Kaya FM in 2008 and became a news reporter and anchor. In 2011 she was a news reporter and anchor at 702 before moving over to PowerFM. Tumisang went on to present the market segment on Lotus Fm and SAfm, and hosted the first Business show on Radio2000. She returned to PowerFM in 2018 to host the SA Radio Award nominated Power Update before taking over Power Business as the youngest and second black female to anchor the segment.

Dineo Mathebula is a content producer at Urban Brew Studios. She brings a wealth of experience in radio, television, and digital media, and her talent is evidenced by award nominations in both radio and television. Dineo crafts engaging and meaningful conversations that resonate with everyday people. Her ultimate goal is to change the world, one conversation at a time.

Pippa Tshabalala has worked in television and the gaming industry for more than a decade. She holds a BAFA and an MAFA (Digital Animation) from Wits University and over the years has been a lecturer, a TV presenter, a content producer, a magazine editor and a speaker. In 2013 she was listed in the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans and in 2016 on Brand SA’s Forty under 40. She is a multiple Promax award winner and has led creative teams at more than one global multinational company.

Innocentia Hlatshwayo is a graphic design specialist at MultiChoice, Africa’s largest video entertainment provider. She has over a decade of expertise developing interesting and compelling visual material in several industries, including market research, management consulting and broadcast media. Innocentia honed her leadership, communication and interpersonal skills through participating in MultiChoice’s HOD Associate Mentorship Program. She is now studying towards a BA in Creative Brand Communication, with the goal of becoming an art director.

Nompumelelo Mdluli is senior art director at Ogilvy South Africa. She combines her design expertise with marketing insights to create engaging and effective digital campaigns. Outside of her nine-to-five responsibilities, Nompumelelo is also an illustrator.

Bongi Keswa is the marketing manager at Flight Centre, where she uses her expertise in the B2C sector. Her career started with a holiday programme at VUT FM as a news reader, before joining an internship programme with Primedia Sport, organised by Boston Media House. She ventured into digital marketing and honed her skill in SEO, and content and performance marketing. Bongi’s work experience includes roles at an internal marketing agency, IT (in the enterprise resourcing space) and now at Flight Centre.

Botlhale Boikanyo is an award-winning poet, actress, speaker and presenter. She was the youngest winner of SA’s Got Talent at age 11. In 2013, after winning a SA Traditional Music Award (SATMA) in the Praise Singer category, she was invited to perform a tribute to the late Nelson Mandela in New York, and was named a Legacy of Hope Youth Ambassador, joining honorary committee members such as Dr Maya Angelou, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Charlize Theron. She won SAMA’s Best Traditional Music Album award in 2015, and was the SATMA brand ambassador from 2017 to 2020. In 2021 she co-hosted TOMZ (Teenagers on a Mission) on SABC 1, and in 2022 received a Bachelor in Motion Picture from AFDA. As an actress, she has featured in various films screened through Mzansi Magic, Showmax and Ster Kinekor.

Kamogelo Phatlhane is a marketing manager at Cradlestone Mall, following nine years of extensive experience in marketing and five years in management. She holds a diploma in media practices from Boston Media House, Sandton, and a diploma in retail management, which served as the foundation for a successful career. Kamogelo also creates innovative marketing strategies for shopping centres, aimed at enhancing the mall experience for everyone.

Lethabo Kgolane is Africa external communications and stakeholder relations lead at Deloitte SA, driving integrated brand and communications across the continent. She has 10 years’ experience in the communications and stakeholder relations fields, across different industries and sectors such as technology and telecommunications, financial services, FMCG and professional services. Lethabo also presents brand, marketing and communications, and stakeholder relations at workshops for NPOs.

