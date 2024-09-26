BetPokies represents 70% of online casino revenue

John Gold, BetPokies founder.

Founder John Gold created the biggest in Australia Online pokies guide; here he explains the popularity of online slots

Created in 2020 by John Gold, BetPokies has become the largest online gambling review site on the Australian market. Therefore, BetPokies, which now is a part of ZehrMedia, surely knows that digital gambling relies heavily on online pokies, which now represent around 70% of total online casino revenue worldwide. These virtual variations of the game are among the hottest games found in online casinos, whether accessed via mobile devices or personal computers.

Gambling experts from BetPokies.org decided to find out why online pokies are incessantly gaining popularity and share their insights with you!

Understanding the Rise of Online Pokies with BetPokies.org

Two years ago, John Gold, the founder and current editor-in-chief, published an extensive “Online pokies” guide, which, thanks to its content, information value and length, has become the largest guide on the market on this topic.

Gold shares: “When conducting research to write the “Online pokies” guide, I learned that, according to the analysis of the Australian Institute of Family Studies, over 95% of Australians aged 18 to 24 have tried online pokies. This alone proved the love of Aussie gamblers for the classic game of casinos and once again reminded me how essential and interesting this guide will be for our readers.

“Then, during one of our regular updates for the BetPokies content, I found out that more than half of online gamblers (66%, to be precise) regularly prefer playing pokies instead of other casino games.”

We asked John Gold about the reasons behind the popularity of online pokies:

“First of all, online pokie is a simple game with simple rules. It doesn’t require too much knowledge or skills and, at the same time, brings lots of fun and relatively often winnings. Second of all, you can find pokies in every online casino with no exceptions. What’s more, from my personal experience, 75-80% of games available in the Australian online casinos are slots. Plus, now you can see a huge diversity of these games, each of which offer its own unique features, characters, design, music, graphics, mechanics, etc.

Additionally, gambling sites offer lots of bonuses based on players’ preference of pokies. Therefore, it is also kinda profitable to gamble on pokies, when you can receive free spins in every online casino.

Besides, some pokies are famous for bringing record-breaking winnings. For example, in our “Microgaming casinos” page, you can learn that the provider’s progressive jackpot network has paid out $1 billion, which is, honestly, very impressive.”

What Bonuses Will Bring You Win — Recommendations from BetPokies.org

The bonuses offered by online casinos are designed to protect gamblers from losses in their games. In addition, the promotions could give more money or free spins, thus allowing the users to play for a longer time, increasing chances of winning without having financial risk.

Knowing the love of Aussie gamblers to online pokies, BetPokies created an informative guide about “Free spins bonuses”, where readers can learn about both no deposit free spins offers and deposit-based ones.

However, gamblers must understand the conditions that come with each offer so that they can get the best out of it. In this regard, BetPokies experts provided us with several topmost casino bonuses that help minimise financial risks for players, as shown in the table below.

The comprehensive “Online pokies” guide, written by editor-in-chief John Gold, offers a deep dive into the topic. The list of subjects covered by the guide is way bigger than simple pokie recommendations, as it offers BetPokies’ readers the following:

Interesting facts about online pokies gambling in Australia

Recommendations of online casinos featuring fascinating pokie games

Pokie recommendations by RTP level, date of release, and popularity among players

Explanations of how pokies differ from each other (by number of reels, winning opportunities, variance, and theme)

Pros and cons of free play at online slots

Online pokies bonuses

Essential slang and terminology

Explanations to pokies features and in-game bonuses

Winning strategies

List of game providers that offer extensive libraries of pokies

Real money pokies regulations in Australia

Responsible gambling tips and more!

John Gold Explains How to Win Playing Online Pokies

In the “Online pokies” guide, John Gold has collected the most helpful winning strategies for those who want to control their bankroll and yet have high winning chances.

“Being a gambler myself, I know how exciting it is to get the money you deposited back, and, what’s more, in bigger quantities. Therefore, I thought it’d be especially interesting and helpful to feature winning tactics in the “Online pokies” guide. I’ll be honest with you, saying that some of them are recommendations learned from my own experience.” – John Gold elaborates on the need to implement the “Winning strategies” section in the guide.

So, here are explanations of some of the strategies:

Implementing effective betting strategies. Every strategy pursued by BetPokies Australian readers has been designed with the aim of boosting your success to include fixed percentage betting, levelled betting, and the Martingale strategy, among others.

Decoding the pokie paytable. BetPokies stresses out that in order to appreciate the winning aspects of a pokie, one should learn all the symbols, their combination and winning amounts, game RTP and volatility, and information about the provider to make the winning process easier. Stick to your budget. Before starting a gambling session, John Gold highly recommends players analyse their maximum limits, after which they must stop. Besides, gamblers should choose the sum of money that they can afford to lose. This will prevent overspending and addictive behaviour.

