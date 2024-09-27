Here are the best casinos not on GamStop that offer this exciting slot game in their libraries

In the world of online casinos, where slot machines are regarded as the most popular casino games in the industry, Big Bass Bonanza is finding its place in the hearts of gamblers in the sector.

Big Bass Bonanza is one of the most popular online slots in the industry, as it can be found in almost all slot sites‘ libraries on the internet. Developed and designed by Pragmatic Play, a leading software provider, it is a slot with an RTP (return to player) of 96.71%, which is more than the average ratio of most online slots.

It offers a wide range of betting options to its players with different tastes, including a medium volatility rating that can give you the chance to win up to 2100x your stake amount.

Big Bass Bonanza Not On GamStop For UK Players

Big Bass Bonanza by Pragmatic Play is also quite popular in the United Kingdom. Still, players are limited in the number of times they can play this famous slot due to the restrictions of GamStop on UK Gambling Commission-licensed casinos.

To avoid this, they had to search the internet for the best casinos not on GamStop that offer Big Bass Bonanza in their libraries.

What You Should Know About Big Bass Bonanza Not On GamStop

Now that we are past the list of slot sites not on GamStop offering Big Bass Bonanza let’s take a look at some of the features of this thrilling slot game.

The Fisherman’s Wild

In Big Bass Bonanza, the fisherman symbol acts as a wild during the bonus rounds. While it doesn’t appear in the base game, it becomes a key symbol in the free spins feature, substituting for all other symbols except the scatter. The fisherman not only helps complete winning combinations but also plays a critical role in boosting your potential payouts during the bonus rounds.

Triggering the Free Spins

One of the most exciting features of Big Bass Bonanza is the free spins round. This is triggered by landing three or more scatter symbols (represented by the big bass) anywhere on the reels. The number of scatters determines how many free spins you receive:

3 scatters: 10 free spins

4 scatters: 15 free spins

5 scatters: 20 free spins

This mechanic creates anticipation with each spin as you aim to land more scatters to unlock a higher number of free spins, enhancing your winning potential.

The Fisherman’s Role in Free Spins

During the free spins round, the fisherman wild becomes even more powerful. When he appears on the reels, he collects the cash values attached to any fish symbols, adding them to your total winnings. This feature can lead to some substantial payouts, especially when multiple fish symbols are present.

Each time the fisherman lands on the reels, you’ll be awarded an extra free spin. Even more enticing is the multiplier feature, which can increase your winnings up to x10 as the bonus round progresses. This adds an extra layer of excitement and keeps the gameplay engaging.

Retriggers and Multipliers

The retriggering feature in Big Bass Bonanza is one of the highlights of the game. If you collect four or more fisherman wilds during the bonus round, the game retriggers, granting you 10 more free spins. Each retrigger also increases the multiplier by one level, with the possibility of reaching up to x10. This creates a thrilling opportunity for significant payouts as the bonus round extends, making the game even more rewarding for players.

Volatility and RTP

Big Bass Bonanza is known for its medium to high volatility, meaning while wins may not come as frequently as in lower volatility games, the payouts tend to be much larger when they do. This balance creates an exciting experience, particularly for players who enjoy the possibility of landing bigger wins. Additionally, the game boasts an RTP (Return to Player) of 96.71%, which ensures that the gameplay remains fair and offers players a decent return over time.

Final Thoughts

Big Bass Bonanza combines immersive gameplay, exciting features like retriggers and multipliers, and a rewarding bonus round, making it a go-to choice for online slot enthusiasts looking for both fun and substantial winning potential.