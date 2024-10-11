African youth perspectives on STEM and climate action

LCOY 2024 aims to provide youth aged 14 to 25 with the tools and knowledge to participate in climate policy and STEM-based solutions actively

As the impacts of climate change intensify, African youth are stepping up to take active roles in shaping the future of climate action. Through initiatives like the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) South Africa 2024, young people are demonstrating their commitment to climate justice, science, technology (STEM), and sustainable development. The LCOY South Africa 2024 post-event, scheduled for October 18 at the African Leadership Academy in Roodepoort, will serve as a vital platform for African youth to deepen their understanding of climate finance, the Just Energy Transition, and the role of STEM in addressing climate challenges.

Empowering Youth Through Climate Policy and STEM

Organised in collaboration with Climate Action Network South Africa (SACAN), the Global Shapers Community Tshwane Hub, the African Leadership Academy (ALA), the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the New Economy Hub (NEH) and the Mail & Guardian (M&G), LCOY 2024 aims to provide youth aged 14 to 25 with the tools and knowledge to participate in climate policy and STEM-based solutions actively. This year’s theme focuses on building youth engagement in climate negotiations, promoting an understanding of climate finance, and supporting the transition to a just, low-carbon economy.

Climate finance remains a critical issue in the context of South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. The LCOY 2024 post-event seeks to break down the complexities of climate finance, particularly for younger audiences. The event will introduce a Climate Finance Toolkit designed to demystify climate finance and the ways it can support a sustainable and equitable energy future for South Africa. Through interactive workshops and discussions, participants can also draft a youth statement on the Just Transition ahead of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Role of STEM in Climate Action

A central element of LCOY South Africa 2024 is highlighting the role of STEM in advancing climate action. The conference will underscore how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics can accelerate solutions to climate change. In a rapidly evolving world, the next generation of African leaders must understand the importance of scientific innovation in solving global challenges.

By engaging young participants in workshops focused on STEM applications, LCOY South Africa aims to inspire future leaders to harness technology for positive change. STEM offers tools to build a sustainable future, from renewable energy innovations to climate-resilient agricultural techniques. LCOY 2024 provides a foundation for future climate innovators by developing youth capacity in these areas.

Youth Voices in Policy and Climate Finance

The event focuses on climate finance and emphasises the need for youth perspectives in financial decision-making. As South Africa grapples with the complexities of transitioning from coal and other fossil fuels, young people’s active participation in climate finance discussions is essential.

Participants will engage in sessions led by experts from civil society organisations (CSOs) to co-create a collaborative climate finance document. This document will represent youth input and perspectives on optimising financial mechanisms to benefit marginalised communities during South Africa’s energy transition.

Appreciation to Our Partners

The success of LCOY South Africa 2024 would not be possible without the valuable contributions of our partners. Climate Action Network South Africa (SACAN), Global Shapers Community Tshwane Hub, African Leadership Academy (ALA), the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the New Economy Hub (NEH) and Mail & Guardian (M&G) have all played crucial roles in making this event a success. Their ongoing support helps empower African youth to be at the forefront of climate action, STEM innovation, and policy engagement.

Processed with VSCO with al3 preset

Africa 2024 would not be possible without the valuable contributions of our partners. Climate Action Network South Africa (SACAN), Global Shapers Community Tshwane Hub, African Leadership Academy (ALA), the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the New Economy Hub (NEH) and Mail & Guardian (M&G) have all played crucial roles in making this event a success. Their ongoing support helps empower African youth to be at the forefront of climate action, STEM innovation, and policy engagement.

As African youth continue to rise to the challenge, LCOY 2024 is a testament to their capacity to lead a sustainable future.

For more details, visit: https://sacan.africa/portfolio-item/lcoy-south-africa/