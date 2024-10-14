Celebs heat up the purple carpet at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards

A night of celebration and recognition of the most innovative and engaging content creators in South Africa

The third Annual DStv Content Creator Awards took place at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg on Saturday, 12 October, celebrating the best in digital content creation. The star-studded event attracted creators, fans, and industry leaders for a night of celebration and recognition of the most innovative and engaging content creators across South Africa. The energy was electric, and the purple carpet sizzled as Mzansi’s hottest celebrities and creators made their entrance.

This year’s awards were hosted by the dynamic Anele Mdoda, who brought her signature wit and charisma to the stage — and looked incredible on the purple carpet.

Grace Mondlana, Emerging Creator Award

The purple carpet was filled with even more famous faces from South Africa’s entertainment scene. Among those who turned heads included the night’s big winners like Grace Mondlana, Nabilah Kariem, Darren Campher, Coachella Randy, Joshua Rubin, Bella Monsoon, Sifo The Cooking Husband, and the legendary Gcina Mhlophe.

Other notable stars who walked the carpet include Lasizwe, Moonchild Sanelly, Bontle Modiselle, K Naomi, Mihlali, 947’s Bolele Polisa, Msizi James, Chanley Wong and Thabile TTO, Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane, Tumi Morake, Kim Jayde, and many others.

Adding a splash of colour and glamour to the evening, drag queens Manila Von Teez and Ina Propriette graced the purple carpet alongside notable personalities like Farieda Metsileng, Courtnae Paul, Cassidy Nicholson, Nina Hastie, Phaello Tshabalala, Jon Savage, Zinhle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng, Sinaye Kotobe, Lebohang Lephatsoana, and Danny Painter.

Here’s the list of all the incredible winners:

1. Cause Award: Bella Monsoon for The Fight Against GBV. This winner also received R10,000, compliments of DStv Stream

2. Thumb-stopping Award: The Black Wendy

3. Emerging Creator Award: Grace Mondlana

4. Song of the Year Award, powered by 947: Tyla – Water

5. Trendsetter Award: Coachella Randy

6. Storyteller Award: Josh Wide Awake for Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood

7. Social Commentary Award: Darren Campher

8. Podcast of the Year Award: African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

9. Pan-African Creator Award: Mark Angel Comedy

10. Travel & Lifestyle Award: Chris Rogers. Chis also received a R10,000 LIFT Wallet. 11. Gaming Creator of the Year Award: Beamerboy TV

12. Foodie Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband

13. Fashion & Style Award: Nabilah Kariem

14. Beauty Award: Colour Me Simphiwe

15. Best Event After Movie Award: Rage Festival by G&G Productions

16. Spirit of Africa Award, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin: Colour Me Simphiwe. She also won R20,000, compliments of Amarula Premium African Gin

17. Best Creator Campaign Content Award: Chris Rogers for Bonaqua “Chug Life”

18. DStv Content Creator of the Year Award: Sifo The Cooking Husband. Sifo also received R20,000 compliments of DStv

All winners received a gorgeous trophy designed by artist and designer Shaun Oakley (@thatdamnvandal) and a prize hamper valued at R7 000. Some of the categories had sponsored cash prizes too.

With the celebration of creativity and innovation at its core, the DStv Content Creator Awards continues to uplift and honour South Africa’s best digital talent. The night served as a reminder of how far the content creation industry has come and its exciting future.

