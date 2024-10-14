Seven new STEM teaching and learning centres open at primary and high schools in the Western Cape

Charlton de Morney (Principal: Sir Lowry’s Pass PS), Adam Jantjies (WCED Infrastructure), Myrtle February (Chairperson Garden Cities Archway Foundation), Prof Shaheed Hartley (Advancing Knowledge NPC), John Matthews (Group CEO Garden Cities).

The facilities serve to assist not just the schools but also the STEM subject advisors

The partnership between Garden Cities Archway Foundation (GCAF), the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and Advancing Knowledge Non-Profit Company (AK NPC) recently produced seven newly constructed Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Teaching and Learning Centres (STEM TLCs) bringing the total of laboratories constructed at Western Cape schools to 114. Four of the seven STEM TLCs were officially opened on Thursday 3 October 2024 at Sir Lowry’s Pass Primary School (Sir Lowry’s Village), Luhlaza High School (Khayelitsha), Blomvlei Primary School (Hanover Park) and Belgravia High School (Athlone). Myrtle February, Chairperson of GCAF, speaking at the opening of the TLCs, emphasised that “we have to ensure that we do our utmost not to fail our children as each child was born to be successful”.

The remaining three were opened on Tuesday 8 October 2024 in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District of WCED at the following schools, namely Avontuur Primary School (Uniondale), Môrester High School (Oudtshoorn) and Ladismith High School (Ladismith). At the opening of the Science TLC at Avontuur PS, the WCED circuit manager Herbert Daniels expressed his excitement of the modern facility at the rural school and pledged their commitment to advancing STEM at the school and the region. The principal Eldridge Mitchell proudly proclaimed that the learners at his school had already won first and 3rd prize at a recent coding and robotics competition and the Science TLC would make it possible for their learners to excel even further in STEM.

At Môrester High School in Oudtshoorn the principal, Jaco Stevens, said the STEM TLC came at an opportune moment as their school was expanding as a STEM school for the region. At Ladismith High, the principal Donovan Fortuin, who is also a science teacher, said the STEM TLC made it possible to concentrate on the practical aspects of teaching science and allowing learners to experience science concepts and principles in a hands-on teaching approach. Pieter Kirsten, science subject advisor in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District, conveyed the appreciation and thanks from the district. The facility would serve to assist not just the schools but also the STEM subject advisors as facilities where support to teachers would be provided.

Professor Shaheed Hartley, head of AK NPC, stressed the importance of the inquiry-based approach to science teaching and demonstrated some elementary examples of how critical inquiry skills could be inculcated using the resources and facilities provided.

Thursday 3 October 2024 Tuesday 8 October 2024 Sir Lowry’s Pass Primary School, Sir Lowry’s Village Avontuur Primary School, Uniondale Luhlaza High School, Khayelitsha Môrester High School, Oudtshoorn Blomvlei Primary School, Hanover Park Ladismith High School, Ladismith Belgravia High School, Athlone

The construction of the STEM TLCs was preceded by a SACE-endorsed Inquiry-Based Science Education short course offered by AK NPC for science teachers of the schools. The rigorous training programme consisted of model classes facilitated by experts in their discipline, a learning resource development section and a critical but friendly session where teachers taught a class on selected topics back to facilitators and peers. The emphasis here was placed on teaching through an inquiry-based approach and allowing the theory and critical inquiry skills to emanate from the practice. The training was directed at building a culture of STEM teaching.

Alongside the teacher training part is a component that provides opportunities for learners to engage with science activities. Learners in South Africa have been allowed to go into the softer options of subjects at schools and have tended to shy away from perceived “hard” subjects. The second component linked learner development with the training as the teachers worked towards the establishment of science clubs at their school. This component is directed at developing learners’ interest, enthusiasm and willingness to want to learn STEM subjects through selected AK NPC projects including science clubs, science competitions, women in mathematics, robotics, aviation and tutorials. These projects were structured to build a culture of STEM learning.

The third component to this STEM development project involved the construction of the STEM laboratory called a STEM Teaching and Learning Centre (STEM TLC). Most schools in disadvantaged communities were not built with facilities to engender the learning of science, technology and mathematics, thus the construction of a STEM TLC provided the teachers and learners with a creative space in which the teaching and learning of science and mathematics could be harnessed. As Prof Hartley puts it “The STEM TLC serves as a hub in schools where the culture of STEM teaching and the culture of STEM learning are incubated to lead to improved results and an increased participation in STEM”. According to John Matthews, CEO of Garden Cities: “The STEM TLC serves as a way to level the playing fields in schools and the best way of achieving this process is through partnerships with organisations that are willing to add value”.

Organisations that want to contribute to this important initiative to support and develop STEM Teaching and Learning Centres to build a critical mass of future STEM practitioners are encouraged to make contact with the Director of AK NPC, Prof Shaheed Hartley ([email protected] , Cell 083 793 0436).

Blomvlei Primary STEM TLC [Hanover Park]

Belgravia High School STEM TLC [Athlone]

WCED district circuit manager Anusha Naidoo, John Matthews (Group CEO Garden Cities), Prof Shaheed Hartley (Advancing Knowledge NPC), Brenda Wilson (Principal: Belgravia)

Luhlaza High School STEM TLC [Khayelitsha]

Mutile Qezo (Principal: Luhlaza High School), Prof Shaheed Hartley (Advancing Knowledge NPC), Myrtle February (Chairperson Garden Cities Archway Foundation), John Matthews (Group CEO Garden Cities).

Avontuur Primary School STEM TLC [Uniondale]

Môrester High School STEM TLC [Oudtshoorn]

Herbert Daniels (WCED Circuit Manager), Prof Shaheed Hartley (Advancing Knowledge NPC, John Matthews (Group CEO Garden Cities), Jaco Stevens (Principal: Môrester HS)

Ladismith High School STEM TLC [Ladismith]

Pieter Kirsten (WCED Science Subject Advisor), Prof Shaheed Hartley (Advancing Knowledge NPC), John Matthews (Group CEO Garden Cities), Donovan Fortuin (Principal: Ladismith HS)