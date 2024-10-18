Circularity is central to the Nestlé promise of food security in our lifetime

Skimmelkrans farm in George, Western Cape, where every aspect is aligned to circular practices such as water preservation.

The company’s practical approach can revolutionise the way we produce food, creating a more sustainable system

South Africa’s urgent need for sustainable food security aligns perfectly with Nestlé’s commitment to providing a secure and sustainable food supply. The planet faces an urgent crisis: ensuring food security for a rapidly growing population amid resource shortages and logistical challenges. On top of this, there is a pressing need to immediately shift away from outdated, unsustainable practices that define traditional food production in order to safeguard our future.

Tackling this urgent challenge requires a bold commitment to transforming towards a more sustainable and equitable food system. At the heart of this transformation are circular principles — simple yet fundamental means of shifting our approach to food production and consumption. Critically, at Nestlé, circularity comes alive in our three sustainability pillars: Rethink, Reduce, and Repurpose. These principles are a practical roadmap for evolving our operations towards more sustainable means of food production. By embracing this approach, we not only elevate the nutritional value of our products, but we also significantly reduce their environmental footprint, driving both positive change and measurable impact.

From cows grazing to irrigation – Skimmelkrans Dairy Farm is an example of regenerative agriculture in action.

By rethinking, reducing, and repurposing resources, we create a food system that is regenerative, resilient and capable of meeting the needs of future generations. In circularity there is a holistic approach that addresses the interconnected challenges of food security, environmental sustainability, and social equity.

We are committed to leading the way in this industry-wide shift towards a circular food system. Our operations in East and Southern Africa (ESAR) exemplify our dedication to ethical and sustainable practices. This is not in concept, but practically, through day-to-day activities along the food production value chain.

For instance, Skimmelkrans Dairy Farm is Nestlé’s pioneering dairy farm nestled in George, Western Cape, which serves as a model for sustainable agriculture, demonstrating circularity in action. Through regenerative agriculture, organic manure use, optimising water usage, and harnessing renewable energy, the farm is a sustainable operation. This shift has not only benefited the environment, but has also resulted in the production of higher-quality, nutritious milk that offers consumers a healthier choice.

The commitment extends beyond food production to include packaging. Through initiatives such as “Fit-for-Purpose”, which optimises packaging structure redesign, we incorporate recycled materials and reduce waste. These are significant strides towards minimising the use of materials — and our environmental footprint.

Nestlé’s commitment to sustainable farming shines through at Skimmelkrans Dairy Farm.

The benefits of circularity extend far beyond environmental sustainability. Circular practices not only enhance food security, but in improving resource efficiency, they help ensure a more equitable distribution of food. Sustainable farming practices unlock new opportunities for farmers, businesses and communities, improving food production and household incomes, contributing to economic development and social wellbeing.

As we look ahead, it is evident that circularity is not just a trend but a necessity. It is a practical approach that can revolutionise the way we produce and consume food, creating a more sustainable and resilient food system. By embracing circularity, we can build a world where food security is a reality and where the fundamental human right to food is protected for generations to come. At Nestlé, we are committed to leading the charge in this transition, along with our partners, stakeholders and consumers.