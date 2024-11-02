Better together extends beyond the conference theme

IRFA’s Executive Officer Wayne Hiller Van Rensburg issues a strong invitation to the African retirement sector

The Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (IRFA) has introduced its new brand identity, centred around the tagline “Better Together.” This tagline was incorporated in its 2024 annual conference theme.”

According to IRFA Executive Officer, Wayne Hiller van Rensburg, this rebranding effort signifies a new era of commitment to collaboration, growth, and community within the African retirement sector in a landscape of evolving challenges and opportunities.

A distinctive logo, a hand cradling the African continent, is at the heart of IRFA’s new identity. The hand symbolises IRFA’s pledge to be a source of support and partnership for retirement funds and the diverse communities it serves across Africa. It is a powerful visual representation of IRFA’s belief that together the African retirement sector can overcome challenges and achieve a prosperous future for all.

The introduction of the “GIG” concept – Growth, Inclusion, and Giving – as the guiding principle behind the new brand identity reinforces this belief. It articulates IRFA’s dedication to driving progress through inclusive practices and contributing positively to society. This acronym not only guides its strategic decisions but is also woven into its branding, serving as a subtle yet constant reminder of the Institute’s core mission.

According to Hiller van Rensburg, the “Better Together” initiative reflects a broader strategy aimed at fostering unity and cooperation within the retirement sector.

He says “It is a call to embrace collective efforts to ensure financial security and dignity for retirees across the continent. This philosophy underpins every aspect of our rebranding, from visual identity to community engagement, symbolising a commitment to shared goals and mutual support.

As we roll out our new brand identity, we are reminded of the strength that lies in unity and the potential for growth and transformation that collective action holds. The hand supporting the African continent is not just a logo; it is a statement of purpose and a promise of partnership.”

IRFA’s new branding is more than a visual makeover; it is a reinvigoration of IRFA’s core values and a roadmap for the future. It signals a commitment to not just navigate the evolving landscape of the retirement sector but to lead it towards greater inclusivity, sustainability, and community engagement.

Hiller van Rensburg issued a strong invitation to the retirement sector across the continent. “As we embark on this exciting journey with our “Better Together” ethos, we invite our members, partners, and the wider community to join us. Together, we can shape a future that reflects our shared aspirations for growth, inclusion, and giving, making a lasting impact on the retirement sector and the African continent as a whole. IRFA is poised for this new chapter, ready to collaborate, support, and drive positive change. Together, we will navigate the future of retirement in Africa, guided by the principles of “GIG” and united by our shared vision of a better, more inclusive future.”