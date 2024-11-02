Pension Fund of the Year – KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds (NJPMF)

NJMPF is teaching its members about the importance of financial prudence and retirement planning

For over 80 years, we have excelled in the retirement fund industry, driven by our commitment to empowerment, motivation, and transparency. Serving even the remotest parts of KwaZulu-Natal, we go beyond financial management, addressing crucial societal issues like financial literacy and gender disparity in leadership. In a country where only 6% of people can retire comfortably, our mission includes bridging gaps in financial education. With just 42% of South Africans financially literate, we’ve introduced initiatives such as library revamps and financial literacy centres, empowering communities with practical knowledge.

Our dedication to women’s advancement is reflected in our workforce, where women fill 30% of board roles and many senior positions. This inclusivity strengthens our organisation and allows us to represent diverse perspectives. Our achievements, including a clean audit and the title of Pension Fund of the Year, attest to our commitment to ethical, transparent governance.

In 2023, we furthered our outreach by creating a financial literacy centre at a Port Shepstone library and partnering with banks for youth financial education events. These programs equip young people with essential skills, fostering financial independence and resilience amid high youth unemployment. Our approach, guided by the Zulu saying “Ugotshwa usemanzi,” aims to nurture future generations with strong financial foundations. Through ongoing efforts, we’re not only building financially secure futures for our members but contributing to a more equitable and empowered society.