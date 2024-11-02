“We care” – IRFA Presidents’ dictum for the retirement sector

Institute of Retirement Funds Africa’s President, Geraldine Fowler

Institute of Retirement Fund Africa’s President Geraldine Fowler strongly emphasized the duty of care facing not only the industry body itself but for the retirement sector at large at IRFA’s annual conference held in October. According to Fowler, this duty of care encompasses both the Institute’s, and the sector’s broader mandate and social responsibility.

Addressing the delegates from across the retirement spectrum, Fowler defined this duty of care.

WE CARE – it is our commitment to a better tomorrow. Driving meaningful change cannot be the responsibility of a single individual or group. It requires the accountability of the collective, where each of us recognizes and accepts the duty of our role in the retirement ecosystem. Together, we hold ourselves accountable to be the drivers of positive transformation, standing firm in our shared responsibility to lead with care, act with integrity, and deliver results.

WE CARE – because we have been entrusted with and been given the accountability to be the guardians of our members’ money. This is a role of privilege. We have a duty to these members and to society to do so with the utmost care and diligence. Our responsibility goes beyond profit, it goes to honoring the trust placed in us and in creating better, sustainable outcomes for a more just world.

By working together, we amplify impact, actively shaping a more inclusive and sustainable world, not only for the present but for the future, ensuring that the progress we make today will leave a lasting legacy of equality, innovation, and shared success.

WE CARE – because we believe every person deserves the opportunity to retire with dignity and security, regardless of their starting point in life. Better outcomes at retirement do not just improve the lives of individuals, it strengthens communities.

WE CARE – about a world where opportunities are not limited by race, gender, or background. Diversity and inclusion are imperatives to driving successful innovation and sustainable growth with real change. It is through acknowledging and embracing different perspectives that we unlock solutions to complex challenges.

WE CARE – because we understand there are greater risks facing us than the risk of poor investment returns. Environmental challenges threaten not only our natural world but also our communities, economies, and livelihoods. Sustainable practices, responsible resource management, and reducing environmental impact are essential to creating a livable future for all. By practicing responsible investment management and allocation we ensure that our contributions today will continue to generate benefits for future generations in creating lasting economic and social advancement.

WE CARE – because we do live in an unequal world. We recognize the disparities that exist – economic, social, and systemic. From inequality and poverty to lack of access to education and healthcare, we recognize the profound social challenges that millions of people face every day. These issues undermine human potential, disrupt communities, and limit opportunities for individuals and families to thrive.

WE CARE – because we live in a world where gender inequality still impacts opportunities, pay, and representation. The gap between men and women in workplaces, leadership, and everyday life holds us all back. Gender equality should not only be a goal but a reality – where women and men have the same opportunities to succeed and thrive. Gender disparity limits potential, innovation, and progress. By addressing these imbalances, we unlock a future where fairness, inclusion, and opportunity are not the exception but the norm in our actions to invest in solutions that level the playing field and create opportunities for those who have been left behind.

WE CARE – because good governance is the foundation of fairness, transparency, and accountability in every organization and society. Governance shapes the systems that impact lives. Strong, ethical governance ensures that decisions are made with integrity and in the best interest of all stakeholders. It builds trust, protects rights, and fosters environments where justice prevails and progress is sustainable. WE CARE – because we understand that collaboration strengthens the potential for and drives better outcomes for members, the retirement industry and society as a whole. When we unite around a shared purpose, we achieve more – stronger results, deeper impact, and greater change to solve complex challenges.