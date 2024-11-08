COP29: Sungrow’s key role in driving clean energy transition in Azerbaijan and beyond

As COP29 unfolds in Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November, the emphasis on renewable energy and sustainability is crucial, not just in Azerbaijan but across Africa. One company leading this transformation is Sungrow, a global frontrunner in PV inverters and energy storage solutions, playing a pivotal role in advancing renewable energy initiatives in regions like South Africa.

Azerbaijan’s commitment to diversifying its economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions mirrors similar aspirations in Africa. Countries like South Africa are also striving to increase their installed power capacity from renewable sources, aiming for significant renewable energy integration by 2030. Sungrow’s contributions to key projects, such as Azerbaijan’s 308 MWp solar plant, exemplify the potential for large-scale renewable initiatives to drive sustainable development.

Azerbaijan’s largest utility-scale PV plant: A milestone achievement

Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG, emphasizes, “Our efforts in Azerbaijan embody Sungrow’s commitment to providing innovative and scalable renewable energy solutions. As COP29 takes place here, we are honored to support the nation’s path to a more sustainable future, which resonates deeply with global climate objectives and African initiatives.”

In 2023, Sungrow completed Azerbaijan’s first and largest utility-scale solar project, a 308 MWp plant that now generates around 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, providing clean energy to over 110,000 homes. This achievement not only supports Azerbaijan’s energy transition goals but also serves as a model for similar projects across Africa, where renewable energy can significantly impact communities and the environment.

Through such projects, Sungrow is reinforcing its presence in Azerbaijan while also demonstrating its commitment to providing reliable renewable energy solutions across the African continent.

Leading the global renewable market and ESG excellence

Sungrow’s influence extends beyond Azerbaijan to countries worldwide, including those in Africa. As the largest supplier of solar and energy storage solutions, the company is dedicated to helping nations achieve their renewable energy targets and reduce carbon footprints. This aligns with Africa’s broader commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience.

Recognized for its strong adherence to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, Sungrow recently received an AA rating from MSCI, reflecting its exceptional sustainability performance. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to responsible business practices while supporting global carbon reduction efforts, which are particularly relevant for African nations facing climate challenges.

Supporting COP29’s climate ambitions

As stakeholders convene at COP29 to shape the future of climate action, Sungrow’s projects in Azerbaijan serve as a compelling example of how renewable energy can foster meaningful progress—not just in Azerbaijan, but across Africa.

With 27 years of relentless innovation, Sungrow has established itself as a leader in the renewable energy sector, with a diverse portfolio that includes solar, wind, storage, electric vehicle, and hydrogen technologies. Its PV inverters are now exported to over 170 countries, affirming its global standing. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, Sungrow ranks as the number one company in PV inverter shipments for 2023, reinforcing its role as a transformative force in global clean energy markets, including those in Africa.

As COP29 discussions unfold, Sungrow is well-prepared to contribute insights on how solar and energy storage technologies can facilitate a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for both Azerbaijan and the broader African landscape.