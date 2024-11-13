The success you see comes from the habits you don’t – start habit stacking your way to success

Momentum Group’s Executive Head of Conversations (Content and PR), Natalie Druion

Momentum Group’s Executive Head of Conversations (Content and PR), Natalie Druion, gives us insight into how habit stacking is the key to achieving success and shares tips on how she does it.

Q: Tell us a little bit about why Momentum has made habit stacking this year’s theme for the #SuccessIsAScience campaign?

A: Our essence as the Momentum brand is about success – we want our clients and the audience to know that they can achieve their financial dreams. And through our #SuccessIsAScience campaign, we want to make it clear that success is an output of the effort you put in. And this theme illustrates that there are recipes and approaches that require an intentional application of certain habits, methods and behaviours to achieve the desired outcome – which in this case, is financial success.

Q: Why is habit stacking an effective formula for success?

A: I think the secret is in how our brain processes habits. Simply put, a habit is something that over time becomes automatic and so ingrained into our daily routine that we don’t even realise we’re doing it. This means that our brains find this a very efficient way to operate. And so, when you are adopting new habits, it feels counter intuitive. Habit stacking is simple: you pair a new habit with one that already exists making the new habit easier to stick to. For example, performing a chore with listening to an exciting podcast. Or if you enjoy reading the news while sipping your coffee in the mornings, you might try checking your account balances at the same time.

Q: What are some potential challenges when it comes to habit stacking?

A: I think the biggest challenge is getting the right advice on how to start – and when you start really thinking about it, you find that it is probably something you have been doing unconsciously. Simplicity makes it easy to understand and apply to your life. You’ll find that you are more motivated and efficient and by pairing new habits with something you are already doing, you will reduce your decision fatigue and ultimately enhance your financial well-being.

The reality is that success does not happen by luck and without the right habits you will not reach your financial aspirations.

Q: Tell us about some of the ways that you habit stack as a successful communications executive.

A: My professional life is very demanding on my time and energy, and there are ways that I have learnt to habit stack in ways that have been beneficial for me. Here are two tips on how I habit stack:

Weave mental health into your habits

Mental health is an important thing to take care of and working from home is one of the legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic that has tested our mental health. One of the things that I do is that when I do check-ins with my team from home I sit outside in my garden. This helps me get some vitamin D from the sun, take deep breaths and being around nature relaxes me. This means that my mood is positive and that I am a bit more relaxed going into my team check-ins. I also routinely go into the garden during breaks to stretch my legs in my garden. And with life being so fast-paced and stressful, you must be able to stack habits in your life that help keep you mentally healthy and avoid suppressing it until you reach an uncomfortable level.

Habit stack to be productive, not busy

The word ‘busy’ can also have negative, toxic connotations as well. And so, I’ve had to form productivity hacks and one of those hacks that I stack is blocking my diary. I will block my diary but now I have become more intentional about how I use that time that I have blocked off. It’s easy to see an open slot in your diary and do other things such as answering emails and messages and an hour can easily go by even though your intention was something else. So, the habit is blocking my diary but what I’ve stacked onto that is using my time wisely.

One bad habit that I have managed to modify through habit stacking is that I am the kind of leader who responds quickly. It is great because I am on it, but it can also lead to distractions from what you are doing. So, now I will put my phone on ‘do not disturb’ so I can focus on what is on hand and be present. I’ve accepted that I can respond later – especially if it’s not urgent and can wait a couple of hours – and be more intentional with my productivity.

Habit stacking has been a great resource for me to be more productive and it has helped me to work smarter.

Q: The campaign also includes a festival taking place on Friday, November 22nd 2024 – what can people expect from this?

A: Yes. It is called the Science of Success Festival, and it is an annual event where we really unpack the practical ways in which you can achieve the success you want. This year we will focus on building the right habits and we have a host of amazing local speakers and a couple of international speakers. We will have masterclasses with these experts who will share how habit stacking can be an efficient science for your success. The event is free, and you just register online to become a part of our exciting community.