Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024 announce this year’s winners

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2024, one of South Africa’s most prestigious celebrations of women’s leadership and excellence, is proud to announce the winners of this year’s awards.
The ceremony, held on 4 December 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, honoured women who have made remarkable contributions to their industries, communities, and beyond.
Congratulations to the winners:
Top Women Owned Business SMME 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank
- Faith and Fear (Pty) Ltd
- Highly Commended: KwaNgwane Consulting (Pty) Ltd
Top Women Business in ICT & Ecommerce 2024
Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure & Mining 2024 Sponsored by RS South Africa
Top Women in Business Health & Pharmaceutical 2024
Top Women in Business in Public Services 2024
Top Women in Business Corporate Citizenship and Community Impact 2024
- Merchants
- Highly Commended: Nestlé
Top Women in Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2024 Sponsored by Kia South Africa
- LegalWise
- Highly Commended: Wipro
Top Women in Business in Skills & Youth Development 2024
Top Women Business of the Year 2024 Sponsored by BMW South Africa
- The Institute of Directors of South Africa
Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2024
- Nicqui Galaktiou – Nicqui Galaktiou Inc
Top Women Leader in STEM 2024
- Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar – Council for Medical Schemes
Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2024
- Durban ICC – Melanie Rambally
Top Women Young Achiever 2024
- Kumba Iron Ore – Matshidiso Gama
- Highly Commended: Ashleigh Wainstein – Social Places
Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank
- Lobengula Advertising – Brenda Khumalo
- Highly Commended: Catherine Wijnberg – Fetola Mmoho (Pty) Ltd
Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank
- Lyra Southern Africa (ICAS) – Navlika Ratangee
Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank
- Cleopatra Van Ster – Nurseit Primary and Occupational Healthcare Services
Top Women Media Icon of the Year 2024
Top Women in Sport of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation
Lifetime Achiever of the Year 2024 Sponsored by Standard Bank
- Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, First Lady of the Republic of South Africa
Another thank you to our platinum partner, Standard Bank, and our category sponsors, BMW South Africa, RS South Africa, Kia South Africa and Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation. As well as our lifestyle partners, Nespresso, Heineken, Estee Lauder, Hada Labo, Elizabeth Arden and Oh My Cake.
For more information on the awards and participating in 2025 please email [email protected].
For more information on the event, visit topbusinesswomen.co.za.