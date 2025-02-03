Flight Centre’s year in travel 2024: where you went and where you’re headed next…

Your ticket to insider travel scoops, data bites, and expert predictions for the year ahead.

London was your favourite international travel destination. Bookings for Brazil surged by 51%. 22% of you stayed at 5-star resorts. Your average cruise length was 10 days. And you hired 3,950 cars.

In short, the sky was literally the limit for South African travellers in 2024! Read on to dig deeper into where you went, why you went there, and where we think you’re headed next…

Destinations that stole our hearts in 2024

Top 10 international favourites

South Africans have a soft spot for the familiar, but we’re certainly not averse to an off-the-beaten-path adventure – here’s where you jetted off to the most last year:

London – Still reigning supreme, because who doesn’t have a friend or relative living there? Dubai – A go-to for glamour, gold souks, vibey nightlife, and desert safaris. Harare – Proving that family connections know no borders. Mauritius – Again? Yes, always. Amsterdam – Bikes, canals, and all the gezelligheid you can handle. Istanbul – East meets West with spice, romance, and stunning rooftops. Lagos – Buzzing with energy and custom-made for the culturally curious. Phuket – Where Full Moon parties are basically a rite of passage. Paris – Croissants, couture, and unshakable charm. Auckland – For those also catching up with family or seeking a Kiwi adventure.

Top 10 domestic destinations

You enjoyed exploring your homeland last year, with these beloved destinations leading the way:

Johannesburg – A layover city and business hub… but also alive with culture, history, and non-stop hustle. Cape Town – The Mother City still sitting pretty as a local favourite. Durban – The spicy heart of the KZN coast. Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) – Warm, welcoming, and a launchpad to the Eastern Cape’s treasures. George – Gateway to the stunning Garden Route. East London – Wild Coast vibes at a mellow pace. Bloemfontein – Roses, quiet charms, and a springboard to the Free State. Sun City – A resort that keeps serving nostalgia and thrills. Kimberley – Big Hole, big history, and small-town charm. Mbombela – The Kruger Park’s doorstep and a rising star.

Who’s flying high? Unpacking 2024’s demographics

Solo travel’s soaring

South Africans continued travelling solo last year, hitting cities like London, Harare, and Amsterdam. Interestingly, our solo travellers were almost exactly an even split between men and women:

50.3% of solo travellers were male

49.7% of solo travellers were female

Families were unstoppable

Last year, families packed up the crew for bigger and bolder holidays. With the average international trip stretching over 9 nights and local getaways lasting 5 nights, South African families were all about mixing quality time with experiences to treasure.

Top international family:

Dubai

Mauritius

Phuket

Top domestic family holidays:

Biggest booking jumps: The rising stars of 2024

While Saffers have their sticky favourites, you didn’t shy away from exploring further afield over the past 12 months. Bookings to China, Brazil, and – despite unrest towards the end of the year – our neighbour Mozambique sky-rocketed, solidifying these destinations as spots to watch in 2025 and beyond.

China : South Africans showed serious interest in the Middle Kingdom last year, with bookings spiking 36% YOY. Top picks included Guangzhou (+47%), Shanghai (+24%), and Hong Kong (+6%). The appeal? Strong trade connections, fascinating culture, and direct flights.

: South Africans showed serious interest in the Middle Kingdom last year, with bookings spiking 36% YOY. Top picks included Guangzhou (+47%), Shanghai (+24%), and Hong Kong (+6%). The appeal? Strong trade connections, fascinating culture, and direct flights. Brazil : Samba rhythms and Carnival vibes drew South Africans to Brazil in record numbers (and SAA’s recently re-lauched direct flight to São Paulo helped get you there more conveniently). Bookings surged an impressive 51%, with Rio de Janeiro (+58%) and São Paulo (+52%) leading the pack.

: Samba rhythms and Carnival vibes drew South Africans to Brazil in record numbers (and SAA’s recently re-lauched direct flight to São Paulo helped get you there more conveniently). Bookings surged an impressive 51%, with Rio de Janeiro (+58%) and São Paulo (+52%) leading the pack. Mozambique : Proximity and affordability fuelled a 32% jump in bookings, with Maputo (+42%) shining brightly as South Africans rediscovered this coastal gem.

: Proximity and affordability fuelled a 32% jump in bookings, with Maputo (+42%) shining brightly as South Africans rediscovered this coastal gem. Atlanta, USA : The gateway to the American South saw a 14% growth in bookings, thanks to its role as a Delta Airlines hub and a rising interest in cultural immersion in cities like New Orleans and Savannah.

: The gateway to the American South saw a 14% growth in bookings, thanks to its role as a Delta Airlines hub and a rising interest in cultural immersion in cities like New Orleans and Savannah. Mauritius: Not to be outdone, your perennial favourite saw a 2% increase in bookings.

Where you stayed

You love a good hotel stay, and last year you booked lavish 5-star resorts (22%) and 4-star hotels (54%) more than ever. Whether it was sandy beaches in Phuket or glitzy urban stays in Dubai, here’s where you booked the most bed-nights:

Top international hotel destinations

Phuket, Thailand – Resorts with rockstar-level swimming pools and unbeatable ocean views stole the show. Mauritius – Perfect for honeymooners, multigenerational families, and everyone in between. Dubai – Luxury living personified!

Top domestic hotel destinations

Cape Town – A classic choice for everything from business trips to romantic escapes. Sun City – Boundless sunshine, entertainment everywhere you turn, and world-class hospitality. This OG South African resort continues to impress. Johannesburg – Urban breaks close to SA’s economic pulse? Yes, please.

How you flew

Planes, legroom, and mileage stats – here’s how South Africans flew last year.

Economy : Still the reigning champ, with 92% of international bookings and 81% of domestic ones.

: Still the reigning champ, with 92% of international bookings and 81% of domestic ones. Business class : A growing favourite for 6% of international travellers, driven by the need for comfort on those long hauls.

: A growing favourite for 6% of international travellers, driven by the need for comfort on those long hauls. Premium economy : Perfect for the in-betweeners, accounting for 2% of international tickets.

: Perfect for the in-betweeners, accounting for 2% of international tickets. First class: Coming in at less than 1% – a bucket list splurge for a lucky few.

While most of you opted for traditional round-trip itineraries, multi-city flights are becoming a trend to watch, especially as travellers seek to maximise visas (hello, Europe!) and explore more in one go. Bigger, better holidays… with more bang for your buck.

How – and where – you toured

Small-group tours are about convenience and connection. Whether it’s friends, families, or couples, tours were a hit for South Africans in 2024, with an average duration of 9.8 days and a spend of R86,578 (AUD$7,410). Some of your favourite starting/ending cities? London, Munich, Rome, Istanbul, and Amsterdam.

Demographic breakdown of tour bookers

Couples : 51%

: 51% Families : 33%

: 33% Solo travellers : 14%

: 14% Groups: 2%

Cruising into 2025

Average cruise length: 10 days

Preferred cabin upgrade: Balcony stays dominated at 49% of bookings.

South Africans are falling hook, line, and sinker for multi-generational cruising – and younger travellers are catching on fast. With experiences designed for everyone from grannies to toddlers, we predict an even bigger cruise boom in 2025.

Where the rand ruled

Top 5 budget-friendly currencies

Zimbabwe +79.5% YOY currency gain

+79.5% YOY currency gain Brazil +25.5%

+25.5% Turkey +22.4%

+22.4% Mexico +22.2%

+22.2% Mauritius +8.4%

For savvy travellers, combining favourable forex rates with affordable local experiences made for bang-for-your-buck holidays that still felt luxurious.

Where – and what – you drove

Last year, our travellers hired 3,950 cars to hit the road on a self-drive adventure, with economy models (38%) topping the list, followed by compact cars (13%) for quick commutes and SUVs (6%).

International favourites

The top three international spots for pick-up/drop-off were:

London Mauritius Windhoek, Namibia

Domestic favourites

Closer to home, we played explorer in our own backyard, with pick-ups most popular in:

Cape Town Johannesburg Durban

Accommodation and flight demand insights

Tracking hotel bookings and flights gives us a sneak peek into where South Africans are planning their next adventures. Here are the top destinations seeing growth in YoY travel search volume for accommodation or flights (source: Google Travel Analytics):

Accommodation demand increase by country

Argentina : +78%

: +78% Qatar : +28%

: +28% China : +22%

: +22% Denmark : +22%

: +22% Belgium : +19%

: +19% Saudi Arabia : +16%

: +16% Poland : +11%

: +11% Brazil : +7%

: +7% Germany : +5%

: +5% Seychelles: +5%

Flight demand increase by country

Namibia : +7%

: +7% Australia : +6%

: +6% USA : +5%

: +5% South Africa (domestic) : +4%

: +4% Germany : +4%

: +4% UAE : +3%

: +3% Mauritius : +2%

: +2% Indonesia: +2%

Flight demand increase by city

New York : +13%

: +13% Mthatha : +11%

: +11% Windhoek : +8%

: +8% Bloemfontein : +8%

: +8% Hoedspruit : +8%

: +8% Cape Town : +7%

: +7% Johannesburg : +7%

: +7% Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) : +5%

: +5% Frankfurt : +4%

: +4% Durban: +3%

Predictions for 2025: where to next?

More multi-city itineraries: South Africans with Schengen visas will use them wisely, ticking off cities like Paris, Venice, and Barcelona in one trip. Expanded family travel: We’ll likely see even longer, multi-gen family holidays across destinations like Phuket and Dubai. Cruising + younger travellers: The cruise industry will finally crack the younger audience with more targeted experience design. Sport tourism boom: Grand Prix, MotoGP, and Premier League matches are gearing up to become key travel drivers. Luxury + accessibility: An uptick in premium airfares and multi-class flexibility (hello, premium economy!) to meet different budgets.

Ready for 2025?

If 2024 taught us anything, it’s that travel remains an unstoppable force. From solo adventures to family reunions, South Africans showed the world that wanderlust isn’t just alive—it’s thriving.

Where will you venture this year? Let Flight Centre’s Travel Experts help you plan, book, and make every journey seamless!

Methodology: Compiled using Flight Centre booking data from September 2023 to September 2024. Accuracy, curiosity, and a sprinkle of wanderlust were used in equal measure.