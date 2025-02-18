South Africa prepares for G20 with free tourism grading initiative

South Africa’s tourism sector is set to receive a boost with the launch of the Tourism Grading

Council of South Africa (TGCSA) Free Grading Promotion. Deputy Minister of Tourism

Maggie Sotyu announced the initiative as part of the country’s preparations for its G20

presidency, which runs from December 2024 to November 2025.



TGCSA, operating under South African Tourism, is responsible for the official quality

assurance of tourism establishments. The Free Grading Promotion is expected to increase

the number of graded establishments across the country to ensure high standards for

international visitors arriving for the G20 Summit in November 2025.



“The G20 Summit presents a unique global opportunity for our tourism sector. Thousands of

international leaders, delegates and media will be in the country, putting a spotlight on our

accommodation establishments,” Sotyu said. “To maintain our globally recognised high-

quality standards, we must expand our portfolio of graded establishments and ensure a

world-class experience for all visitors.”



The grading system evaluates hotels; boutique hotels; guest accommodation; self-catering;

caravan and camping; backpackers and hostels; game and nature lodges and venue

facilities (for conferencing, meetings and functions) based on quality and service standards.

Properties that meet the criteria receive the TGCSA grading insignia, a mark of excellence

that influences consumer decisions. According to TGCSA data, 91% of global travellers

consider hotel star ratings important when selecting accommodations.



The Free Grading Promotion aims to make the process more accessible. The initiative

waives grading fees for new applicants to allow more establishments to meet quality

standards and contribute to South Africa’s international tourism competitiveness.



South Africa’s presidency of the G20 will focus on three themes: solidarity, equality, and

sustainable development. The government sees the event as an opportunity to promote the

tourism sector while advancing the interests of developing nations.



Sotyu emphasised that quality assurance through grading is important to build trust with

international travellers. “Grading is not only critical for the immediate success of the tourism

sector but also for our G20 preparations,” she said. “The presence of global leaders and

delegates will highlight our accommodations. We must ensure they meet international

standards.”



The grading system incorporates criteria beyond standard amenities, including Universal

Accessibility (UA) and sustainability. Sotyu stressed that accessible tourism remains an

untapped market with significant economic potential.



“Tourism products must be designed to be enjoyed by all. The United Nations Social and

Economic Council (UNESCAP) estimates that the global market for Universal Accessible

Tourism includes 650 million people with disabilities. In the United States alone, this market

generates $13.6 billion in revenue,” she said. “By increasing the number of UA-graded

properties, we will expand South Africa’s market share.”

Sustainability also plays a central role in the grading process. The Green Tourism Incentive

Programme (GTIP), a collaboration between the Department of Tourism and the Industrial

Development Corporation, encourages establishments to adopt renewable energy sources

and environmentally responsible practices.



“The TGCSA includes a responsible tourism accolade. As global travel expands, sustainable

practices are critical to minimising tourism’s impact on natural resources and local

communities,” Sotyu said. The government is urging tourism establishments to take advantage of the Free Grading Promotion and improve their offerings ahead of the G20 Summit.



“TGCSA plays a crucial role in ensuring South Africa’s tourism offerings meet high standards

to improve visitor experience and strengthen our position as a premier destination,” she said.

“I encourage all establishments to engage with TGCSA and begin the grading process if they

have not already. 2025 is a historic year, and we must ensure our industry shines on the

global stage.”



With global attention on South Africa during its G20 presidency, the government sees this

initiative as a step toward a more competitive and inclusive tourism industry. The Free

Grading Promotion is expected to improve service standards, attract more visitors and

position the country as a world-class destination beyond the G20 Summit.