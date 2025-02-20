Four Years, 21 Countries and groundbreaking firsts: BBC Earth’s Landmark New Series, Asia, Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, starts this February

Asia, BBC Earth’s latest natural history landmark series, is set to premiere on DStv Channel 184 on Monday, 24 February at 20:00. This spectacular 8-part series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, explores the terrain and wildlife of the world’s largest continent, marking the first time that Asia has been the focus of a major BBC wildlife series.

While Asia is known for some of its more iconic species, such as the giant panda, the Bengal tiger, and the orangutan, this new series has delved into the vast terrain of the explored regions across the continent. For the first time, the frozen wilderness of Siberia and the coral-rich waters of the Pacific will take centre stage in a BBC Studios Natural History production.

Asia captures these environments with fresh eyes, revealing hidden species and the ever-evolving relationship between wildlife and humans.

A series that took more than 4 years to create, the production of Asia took the team across 21 countries, and 120 shoots using state-of-the-art technology, specialised camera rigs and drones. The BBC crew captured never-seen-before animal behaviours in their raw beauty and their survival challenges – from wolves tracking antelope on the Tibetan Plateau to elephants in Sri Lanka navigating city traffic in search of food.

For those intrigued by the unknown, Episode 2 – Above The Clouds is a must-watch as the BBC crew follows a mating pair of snow leopards for four days, offering a glimpse into their secretive world. And for those drawn to the resilience of desert wildlife, Episode 6 – The Arid Heart captures the critically endangered Gobi bear, with fewer than 40 individuals left in the wild, marking another first in natural history filmmaking. The final episode of the 8-part series, ‘The Making Of’, takes BBC Earth audiences behind the scenes, giving viewers a sneak peek into what it takes to make a production of this scale.

Reflecting on the project, Series Producer Matthew Wright said, “Asia is a continent that looms large in the global consciousness, yet its wildlife remains relatively underexplored in natural history filmmaking. With its immense scale, diverse habitats, and incredible familiar and newly discovered species, this series aims to illuminate a world as rich and complex as any other on Earth.”

Join Sir David Attenborough on a journey through Asia’s untamed wilderness. Asia premieres Monday, 24 February at 20:00 on BBC Earth (DStv channel 184), with episodes available on DStv Catch-Up.

