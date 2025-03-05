Pack Your Bags: Flight Centre’s ‘Rising Star’ Destinations Promise Even More in 2025

South African travellers have a soft spot for the familiar, and last year’s Top 10 International Destinations list from Flight Centre was packed with favourites, including London, Dubai, Harare, Mauritius, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Lagos, Phuket, Paris and Auckland.

But, as Antoinette Turner, General Manager of Flight Centre South Africa, explains, 2024 saw some impressive booking jumps, with Flight Centre’s Year in Travel report revealing five destinations worth watching:

China

Asia is poised to reclaim its crown as the world’s top travel destination in 2025, according to travel technology leader Amadeus, who dubbed this resurgence the ‘Asia Uplift’. South African travellers are already embracing this trend, with China seeing a dramatic surge in bookings – up 36% from the previous year. Top picks included Guangzhou (+47%), Shanghai (+24%), and Hong Kong (+6%). The appeal? Strong trade connections, fascinating culture, and direct flights.

For South African travellers:

Visa required? Yes – must be obtained before travel.

Best time to visit? Spring (March-May) or Autumn (September-November) if you’re looking for mild weather and fewer crowds.

Rand-friendly? Relatively. 1 ZAR = approximately 0.42 CNY or 0.42 HKD*.

Average flight time? Depending on where you’re heading (and if you’re choosing to go direct), anywhere between 13 and 18 hours.

Brazil

Turner says that the reintroduction of SAA’s direct flights to São Paulo contributed to an impressive 51% surge in Brazil bookings, with Rio de Janeiro (+58%) and São Paulo (+52%) leading the way. Whether drawn to the food, culture and vibrant energy of São Paulo, or the world’s biggest New Year’s Eve party on Copacabana beach, or easy access to the rest of South America, South Africans were heading to Brazil in their numbers!

For South African travellers:

Visa required? No visa required for stays of up to 90 days.

Best time to visit? March to November (to avoid the rainy season).

Rand-friendly? Yes. 1 ZAR = approximately 0.31 BRL*.

Average flight time? 11 hours.

Mozambique

Despite Mozambique’s political challenges over the height of the 2024/2025 summer season, proximity and affordability still fuelled a 32% jump in bookings in 2024, with South Africans finding the country’s tourist resorts (including Bilene, the Bazaruto Archipelago, Inhambane, Pemba and Vilanculos) and magical coastline hard to resist.

For South African travellers:

Visa required? No visa required for stays of up to 30 days (just be aware that your passport must be valid for at least six months after your date of travel).

Best time to visit? The dry season is from May to November, but South Africans love Mozambique at any time of year!

Rand-friendly? Yes. 1 ZAR = approximately 3.7 MZN*.

Average flight time? 1-2 hours (with daily flights from major South African cities).

Atlanta, USA

With a 14% growth in bookings, Atlanta emerged as a surprising new destination, serving as a gateway to the American South’s cultural heritage.

As Turner explains, Atlanta is a hub for Delta Airlines, which services both Cape Town and Johannesburg with direct flights to Georgia’s capital – perfect for South Africans looking to explore the Southern states of South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana (hello, New Orleans!).

For South African travellers:

Visa required? Yes, US visa required.

Best time to visit? March to May or September to November.

Rand-friendly? No. 1 ZAR = approximately 0.053 USD*.

Average flight time? 16-17 hours.

Mauritius

There’s not a list that Mauritius isn’t on!

“We’re seeing steady growth in our bookings to Mauritius,” says Turner. “And while a 2% booking increase may not seem dramatic, Mauritius already holds 4th place on our list of Top 10 International Destinations, so this continued growth underscores its enduring popularity among South Africans.”

For South African travellers:

Visa required? No visa required for stays of up to 90 days.

Best time to visit? May to December (dry season).

Rand-friendly? Yes. 1 ZAR = approximately 2.6 MUR* (but consider an all-inclusive stay to avoid unnecessary surprises).

Average flight time? 4 hours.

Travel Tips for South Africans in 2025

The diversity of these rising destinations reflects South African travellers’ growing appetite for both adventure and cultural experiences. From the bustling streets of Shanghai to the beaches of Mozambique, these destinations offer unique experiences at various price points and travel durations, catering to different types of travellers.

If you are planning a trip this year, Turner offers the following advice:

Book well in advance for better rates, especially for long-haul destinations.

Consider shoulder seasons for better value and fewer crowds.

Check visa processing times, as some destinations may have longer wait periods.

Check all entry requirements and documentation – including that you have at least six months left on your passport.

Always opt for travel insurance.

Keep updated on travel advisories and entry requirements, which can change frequently.

With proper planning, these destinations are more accessible than ever for South African passport holders.

Read the full Flight Centre ‘Year in Tavel’ report here.

*According to the exchange rate on 10 February 2025