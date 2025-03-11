The All-New iPhone 16e is Here – Latest iPhone, Greatest Price at iStore

The wait is over! The brand-new iPhone 16e has arrived in South Africa, offering premium iPhone features at an incredible price. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or switching to iPhone for the first time, the iPhone 16e delivers the perfect balance of power, design, and affordability—now available from just R15 999. Plus, with iStore’s exclusive offers, upgrading has never been easier or more cost-effective.

Unbeatable Value – Get iPhone 16e from R6 399 with Trade-In

At iStore, we make upgrading more affordable. With our trade-in program, you can bring in your current iPhone and pay as little as R6 399 for your brand-new iPhone 16e. This makes it one of the easiest and most affordable ways to always stay up to date with the latest iPhone.

Free iCare Plus Worth R1 999 – Only at iStore

When you buy your iPhone 16e at iStore, you get Free iCare Plus worth R1 999. This includes extended warranty and accidental damage protection, giving you complete peace of mind with your new device. Now iCare Plus comes with our Guaranteed Buy Back, you can trade in your iPhone at a fixed value when it’s time for your next upgrade.

It’s just one of the many reasons why iStore is the best place to get your iPhone.

Other reasons why iStore is the destination to buy your 16e

At iStore, we go beyond just selling iPhones—we make upgrading simple, affordable, and rewarding. Here’s why iStore is the best place to buy your new iPhone 16e:

Get Your New iPhone Faster with Express Delivery

Need your new iPhone quick and hassle-free? iStore offers fast and efficient delivery options to get your device to you as soon as possible. Whether you prefer in-store pickup or quick delivery to your doorstep, we’ve got you covered. See our delivery options here.

Multiple Ways to Pay – Choose What Works for You

We understand that everyone has different preferences when it comes to payments. That’s why iStore offers a wide range of payment options, including:

Cellular contract upgrades across Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom

across Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom Trade-in deals to lower your upgrade cost

to lower your upgrade cost Payment plans through payment partners like Float, Mobicred, FNB Payment Plan and Payflex

Explore our flexible payment methods.

Upgrade Today – The Future is Here! The iPhone 16e is now available at iStore, and with our exclusive offers, upgrading has never been this easy. Visit your nearest iStore or shop online today to get the latest iPhone at the best value.