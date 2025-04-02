Understanding Registered Dietitians and Nutritionists In South Africa

In South Africa, you can only call yourself a dietitian or nutritionist if you are registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) under the Professional Board for Dietetics and Nutrition (DNB). The HPCSA is a statutory body established in terms of the Health Professions Act,56 of 1974. This Act provides for the control over the education, training and registration of health professionals. As a statutory body, the HPCSA protects the public and guides the dietetics and nutrition professions.

The protection of the public takes place in the following ways:

Should a member of the public feel aggrieved by the services provided by registered practitioners, they may engage the HPCSA through the Complaints Process for the public on the HPCSA website (Support Home Page) or alternatively email [email protected] The Professional Board for Dietetics and Nutrition ensures the registration, and maintenance of registration, of dietitians and nutritionists who have obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Dietetics or Nutrition at a South African university offering a DNB approved programme. Approval of university programmes is reviewed every five-years based on compliance with the training standards of the DNB, HPCSA and Council for Higher Education requirements for registration and professional practice of students and practitioners viz. A practitioner is required to perform professional acts for which he or she is adequately educated, trained and sufficiently experienced Implement the Regulations relating to conduct of inquiries into alleged unprofessional conduct of registered practitioner, in line with the Act

Guidance to the profession is done in the following ways:

Ensuring that dietetics and nutrition students are registered with the HPCSA from their first year of study at university, and after graduating, as community service practitioners and then finally as independent practitioners. Development of the professional scope for Dietitians, which includes preventative, curative, and rehabilitation areas of practice namely therapeutic & community nutrition, food service management and research, and Nutritionists, which includes nutrition promotion, and prevention and rehabilitation aspects in the practice areas of community, public health nutrition, food service management and research. Guideline booklets on matters pertaining to professional practice, such as business practices, practitioner’s impairment, continuing professional development (CPD) and ethics and human rights.

CPD is the way to ensure professionals maintain and update their professional competence and promote and protect the public interest, as well as provide the best possible health care service to the community. CPD is a responsibility of every registered health practitioner, including dietitians and nutritionists.

What is the difference between a dietitian and a nutritionist in South Africa?

Dietitians and nutritionists are experts in diet and nutrition; however, there is a difference based on their practice areas. Dietitians treat individuals one-on-one to improve their nutritional health in a variety of settings, including public and private hospitals, private practice and research institutions and help with a range of conditions, such as diabetes, eating disorders, heart disease, malnutrition, gastrointestinal diseases, obesity, food allergies and intolerances, and renal disease. Both dietitians and nutritionists engage in nutrition promotion and advocacy, and manage large-scale food services to meet nutritional needs of the specific target groups.

Nutritionists work primarily in the public health and community nutrition sector, focusing on promoting, preventing and rehabilitating nutrition-related illness for groups and populations. They use applied research to conduct surveillance and population needs assessment and plan specific programmes to address the needs they have identified. They also develop, manage, implement, monitor and evaluate programmes that promote optimal nutrition throughout the life cycle.

How do you know whether you are consulting a Registered Dietitian (RD) or Nutritionist (RN)?

A registered dietitian or nutritionist must always carry their practice card as evidence of their registration with the HPCSA to be shown to a client upon request. The practising cards are issued annually and are valid from 1st April to 30th March of the following year. Their HPCSA registration certificate and university degree are usually displayed in their private practice at the reception or consultation room. You can search their registration status on the HPCSA website under “search the register” by typing their full names or call the Call Centre on 012 338 9300/1 .

How will I know if the practitioner I am visiting is Bogus or Unregistered?

A bogus or unregistered practitioner will not be able to present their current registration card upon request. These non – qualified individuals offer services to the public and may call themselves names related to dietetics and nutrition such as, dietetic or nutrition coach, gurus, experts, etc. You are usually required to pay cash for their service, and it cannot be claimed from recognised medical schemes. The HPCSA has regulated names that are not to be used by people who are not registered with the DNB. We urge the public to be vigilant and ensure that they are consulting registered practitioners.