From South Africa to cognac – Kabza & Maglera experience the savoir-faire of Hennessy

An exclusive journey of cultural exchange and craftsmanship, uniting African artistry with the savoir-faire of one of the world’s most revered cognac Maisons.

When one thinks of cognac, the first lesson is that it is made from eau-de-vie – ‘the water of life.’ This poetic term originates in the tranquil town of Cognac, France, where the Charente River flows through the lush vineyards that give birth to the iconic spirit.

Friends of Maison Hennessy, Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy, two of Africa’s most influential musical talents, have consistently pushed the boundaries of their craft.

This exclusive journey was part of Hennessy’s continued celebration of African urban culture, a commitment to the brand’s goal of championing global talent and craftsmanship – as seen by Hennessy-led projects such as Hennessy Cypher Africa and Hennessy Back to the City.

Kabza & Maglera’s invitation to Cognac and Paris marked a significant milestone for the duo – an acknowledgement of their artistry by one of the world’s most prestigious luxury brands.

The embodiment of excellence and refinement, stands on the banks of the Charente River in Cognac, and welcomes very special guests and friends of the Hennessy’s former family home.

Surrounded by seven acres of luscious land, the estate symbolises the French art de vivre for which the Maison is renowned. It encapsulates guests in a multi-sensory journey through its heritage and architecture.

The Château de Bagnolet, built more than two centuries ago and acquired by the Hennessy family in the 1840s, stands as a symbol of legacy and refinement. Kabza and Maglera were welcomed into this historic estate, where tradition and savoir-faire have been passed down through generations.

Their journey began with a curated lunch in the Winter Garden, a striking space where light filters through glass panels onto an intricate mosaic floor. As the day unfolded, the artists took in the ambience of the Château, culminating in an intimate dinner that embraced the rituals of French hospitality. Each gathering concluded with a glass of Hennessy Paradis – a tribute to time-honoured traditions.

Guided by a Hennessy Ambassador, Kabza and Maglera explored the brand’s craftsmanship in depth.

The artists explored the experimental vineyards where Hennessy has grown Ugni Blanc grapes for many years while constantly developing and implementing agroecological practices to preserve the soil health of its vineyards. Curious, Maglera enquired about the harvesting techniques – given the wide span of the vineyards. He learned that the Cognac region has one of the largest wine-growing areas in France. During the harvest, which takes place in late summer or early autumn and lasts for about three weeks, harvesting machines are used to collect the grapes without damaging the vines.

At La Groie Distillery, the duo witnessed the double distillation process, where wine is transformed into eaux-de-vie. Master distillers refer to this liquid as “the heart,” which forms the soul of Hennessy cognac.

Descending into Hennessy’s legendary cellars, including the oldest one, the Founder’s Cellar, the artists discovered the world’s largest collection of eaux-de-vie, established over 260 years ago.

The highlight of the entire experience was an exclusive tasting session, allowing the artists to discover the layers of complexity behind Hennessy’s blends.

Kabza reflected, “This was such an eye-opening experience. The precision and patience behind every bottle remind me of my own journey in music.” Maglera added, “Being a Friend of the House for so long, I finally understand the expertise that goes into every drop of Hennessy.”

Anele Tshabalala, Marketing Manager for Hennessy South Africa, shared, “Hennessy’s legacy is built on craftsmanship, artistry, and cultural impact. Collaborating with visionaries like Kabza De Small and Maglera Doe Boy was a natural alignment. This journey deepened their connection to the brand, showcasing why they are true Friends of Maison Hennessy.” As Hennessy continues to champion African excellence on a global stage, this experience marks the beginning of a new era – one where music, culture, and savoir-faire unite to create something truly extraordinary.