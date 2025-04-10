Hibarri Aims to Become South Africa’s Leading Commodity Trading Platform Amid U.S. Trade War

Hibarri, South Africa’s first online tech commodity trading platform, is positioning itself to become the country’s largest player in the commodity market.

As the trade war initiated by the United States unfolds, the company believes there’s an opportunity to capitalize on the changing landscape, aiming to ambitiously generate a profit of R10 million by monetizing the current situation.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the trade war has sent shockwaves through global markets. With tariffs imposed on various countries, including a staggering 54 percent on imports from China, internationally businesses are feeling the strain.

The trade war initiated when President Donald Trump was sworn into office. In his inaugural address, he again promised to impose“tariffs and tax on foreign countries to push the agenda – to ‘Make America Great Again’.

The president also promised to create an agency called the External Revenue Service, which has yet to be established.

On his first day in office, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on the 1st of February, the president did delay to flesh out his plans to tax Chinese imports.

Currently, the countries largely affected by the United States’ new imposed tariffs are: China, European Union, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, Thailand, Malaysia, Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Botswana, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cambodia and Brunei.

China has been hit with a 54 percent tariff, including 20 percent levies from earlier; Lesotho also faces a 50 percent tariff; Cambodia 49 percent; and neighbouring Vietnam 46 percent.

This new significant shift in trade policy is set to have far-reaching implications for the global economy, affecting various sectors and countries differently. As the international market, businesses and policymakers navigate this new landscape, understanding the potential outcomes is crucial.

The effects of these tariffs will not be uniform across the globe, different countries and regions will experience varying levels of impact, with some economies more vulnerable due to their reliance on exports to the United States. As nations begin to announce retaliatory measures, the landscape of global trade is poised for upheaval.

If these tariffs remain in place, there is an expected substantial downgrade in growth forecasts for both the United States and the global economy. While a recession may be avoided, world trade volumes are likely to suffer significantly, affecting economic performance through 2025 and beyond.

Hibarri’s CEO, Anje Kruger, believes that these trade tensions create a unique chance for the company to thrive.

Hibarri stands out with its innovative approach, acting as a marketplace that bridges the gap between buyers and sellers of commodities.

Vice President of Hibarri, Cherrylee Samson states that the trade industry is at a pivotal moment where local producers can connect directly with international markets, providing a lifeline amidst these tariffs.

“We at Hibarri have chosen an alternative model to that of Glencore, we have chosen to operate on a global scale with integrated mining and trading Our main vision for Hibarri is to focus on empowering emerging producers across South Africa”, said Samson.

Samson notes that the conception of the International Commodity Summit (ICS2025) stems from the mission to bring together thousands of global executives from all industries.

“Hibarri isn’t just a marketplace; it is a movement, a digital revolution in how commodities are traded in South Africa and across the continent”, said Samson.

Hibarri since its establishment has tapped into the digital marketplace, revolutionizing how commodities are traded, and benefiting everyone from local maize farmers in the Free State to platinum suppliers in Rustenburg.

The company is also set to host the International Commodity Summit (ICS2025) in November 2025, an event expected to draw thousands of executives from various industries. For further information on The International Commodity Summit 2025, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and the full agenda, please visit [https://internationalcommoditysummit.com/]