Hibarri hosts Africa’s first premier commodity trading event

South Africa’s groundbreaking AI-driven commodity trading platform, Hibarri, is set to launch the inaugural International Commodity Summit 2025 (ICS2025) this November. The summit aims to establish itself as Africa’s foremost commodity trading event, drawing over 2,000 international participants from Africa, Europe, and Asia to foster transparency, collaboration, and innovation within the global commodity market.

The International Commodity Summit 2025 (ICS2025) arrives at a crucial time for South Africa and the broader African continent, amidst the nations ongoing geopolitical challenges and economic pressures, South Africa remains Africa’s largest market and a pivotal player in global commodity trade. The summit seeks to counter negative market sentiments by encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI) and forging strategic alliances to boost trade resilience and economic growth within the country’s market.

“This summit is a critical step in repositioning South Africa and the African continent as leaders in the international commodity sector,” said Vice President of Hibarri, Cherrylee Samson.

“By bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators, ICS2025 will drive meaningful dialogue and action to address the complex challenges facing global trade, from geopolitical instability to technological disruption”, said Samson.

Despite having the most varied spectrum of commodities, Africa nevertheless exports the majority of its valuable resources; and rarely retains most of the wealth thereof.

However, while having an abundance of resources to rank among the finest running nations globally, the majority of African nations still face a wide range of issues, from food insecurity to electricity shortages; and infrastructural instability.

The summit aims to be a transformative event for South Africa by providing practical solutions to current economic and geopolitical challenges through enabling direct market access, fostering innovation, and encouraging collaboration, the ICS2025 is positioned to help strengthen South Africa’s commodity sector, boost exports, and build a more resilient and inclusive economy that will create a more favourable market for trade and investment.

The International Commodity Summit 2025 will feature a robust lineup of panel discussions and strategic forums, which will include discussions on sustainable agriculture, climate change, and food security, as well as the impact of new technologies such as humanoid robotics on labour-intensive industries.

Furthermore, the discussions will aim to examine the future of commodities, exploring emerging resources that remain critical to humanity’s survival and the potential of asteroid mining.

The summit will feature discussions, and engagement by the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Adv. Mtho Xulu, Deputy Minister of Finance, Ashor Sarupen, and the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, James Vos and South African Rugby Legend, Victor Matfield.

The ICS2025 will tackle pressing issues with regards to the global supply chains and maritime logistics, and the international rising shipping costs, geopolitical bottlenecks like those in East Africa and the Suez Canal, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and e-commerce on deglobalization trends.

The summit also highlights renewable energy’s transformative role and the shifting dynamics of world trade shaped by geopolitical tensions and emerging markets.

With its comprehensive approach, ICS2025 aims to provide actionable insights for commodity traders, policymakers, and investors worldwide.

The inaugural summit will offer strategic frameworks to enhance trade agreements, reform tax systems, and leverage foreign direct investment to build resilient infrastructure and sustainable commodity flows.

“The hosting of international summits provides a gateway for strategic investment in countries, offering both immediate economic benefits and long-term advantages in infrastructure, international reputation, policy innovation, and global cooperation; and this is what South Africa needs the most at this point”, said Samson. For further information on The International Commodity Summit 2025, including registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and the full agenda, please visit [https://internationalcommoditysummit.com/].