Krispy Kreme going nuts with launch of Viral New “Doughbai” doughnut

Pistachio pandemonium is about to reach new, mouth-watering heights! Doughnut Icon Krispy Kreme® has done it again with their new innovation, a first of its kind in South Africa, The “Doughbai” indulgence doughnut, which will have fans going nuts over a limited-edition doughnut that delivers the ultimate melt-in-your-mouth pistachio experience in every bite.

Inspired by the glitz and glamour of the viral Dubai chocolate, Krispy Kreme has added their own unique spin to the chocolate and have created a doughnut resembling the chocolate from the look and feel to the taste and composition of the doughnut. This doughnut is a love letter to pistachio fans everywhere. Imagine: Krispy Kreme’s signature fluffy doughnut, filled with creamy pistachio cream, double dipped in a decadent chocolate dip, sprinkled with kataifi and pistachio nuts, finished with a drizzle of pistachio cream.

Krispy Kreme South Africa Managing Director, Gerry Thomas is proud to have been the first to launch the viral trend in SA, giving it a unique Krispy Kreme spin. “At Krispy Kreme, we’re committed to creating innovative, joy-filled experiences for our fans. Pistachio is a trending flavour and bringing this product and innovation to our South African shores allows us to deliver the viral trend, at a fraction of the cost, sharing the joy with everyone alike and ultimately

something simply irresistible.” Beaming with excitement the Krispy Kreme Marketing and Innovations team is excited to launch with Gerry adding on “The Pistachio Overload Doughnut blends the cloud-like texture of Krispy Kreme’s iconic doughnuts with the rich, creamy flavours of Pistachio for a match made in dessert heaven. It’s a flavour combination we know fans will love and the perfect excuse to treat yourself and share the love with friends and family.”

And that’s not all, Krispy Kreme has taken it a step further by creating a Pistachio Chocolate Kremey Chiller, think the viral Dubai chocolate, but as a drink. Our tastebuds are watering! The duo created by Krispy Kreme combines the rich, nutty pistachio goodness with their world-famous doughnuts, delivering a flavour experience like no other. This pistachio overload creation will be nothing like you’ve tasted before, giving the ultimate Doughbai indulgence.

Available from 18 April , the Doughbai Indulgence Doughnut will be available for a limited time only, within all Krispy Kreme stores, while stocks last.