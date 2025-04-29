TUT MoU with the Royal Bapedi Kingdom – building a knowledge Sharing Platform

After conducting the necessary consultations and due diligence, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Bapedi Kingdom on the 20th of May 2021.

At the heart of the MoU are the following objectives:

Establishing a knowledge-sharing platform for information, research, education, and idea exchange among stakeholders.

Creating forums to discuss possible research projects.

Co-facilitating stakeholder engagements in areas of mutual interest.

Enhancing the skills of personnel from both parties.

To implement these noble aims, both parties have specific responsibilities in the MOU.

The responsibilities of TUT include:

Collaboration with Bapedi Kingdom on TUT-commissioned research.

Provision of research expertise and academic leadership.

Collaboration with Bapedi Kingdom in fostering the aims of the MoU.

The responsibilities of the Royal Bapedi Kingdom include:

Facilitation of discussions and partnerships with key stakeholders.

Collaboration with TUT and other stakeholders on research and development projects

Identification of research projects commissioned by the Bapedi Kingdom.

The Tshwane University of Technology is determined to continue conducting this historic partnership – aimed at building a knowledge-sharing platform – with dignity and respect for the Royal Bapedi Kingdom, and in line with the MOU.

The 2021 TUT-Royal Bapedi Kingdom MOU, being the sole legal record of the nature of partnership between the two institutions, does not include the establishment of a TUT Campus or a University at Sekhukhune.

As a public university, TUT has neither authority nor the wherewithal to establish universities or university campuses. The people of Sekhukhune have the right to request the relevant departments of the South African government to consider the possible establishment of a university in their area.