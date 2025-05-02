Honouring the everyday heroes

Workers’ Day is more than just a public holiday. It’s a day for reflection, dedicated to the unsung heroes of our workforce who are dutifully keeping our economy alive every day.

At Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) this belief is not new, nor is it a reactive one. For over 130 years, we have understood that workers are the heartbeat of our economy. Everything we do flows from this core conviction: from our prevention initiatives, rehabilitation efforts as well as injury-on-duty claims administration to our curated insurance services.

This Workers’ Day, we reflect on the enduring values and principles that are embedded in RMA’s purpose and remind us why we exist. We commit to protecting, uplifting and empowering workers, with support that matters.

The Role of a Social Insurer in a Changing World

South Africa’s history is shaped by labour and our present is sustained by it. RMA is about the wellbeing of labour, at work and beyond.

As a social insurer, a government-mandated entity that provides financial support and medical benefits to employees that are injured or become ill, our business is rooted in care. We are here to walk the journey with injured workers—through recovery, through reintegration, and toward renewed purpose. This includes medical support, income protection, rehabilitation, and in many cases, emotional and psychological care.

Our flagship programmes of Prevention, Rehabilitation, Pensioner Welfare Management Program reflect this worker-centric approach. They go beyond regulatory requirements, aiming to create comprehensive systems of support—especially in sectors where injury on duty is a daily risk. Our Compensation & Administration and value-added solutions ensure appropriate responses to workers at moments of their vulnerability.

Workers as Nation Builders

The narrative of South Africa is incomplete without the stories of its workers—the miners, the factory employees, the healthcare professionals, and the countless others who fuel our collective growth. It is the silent, steady and often dangerous work of these ordinary individuals that forms the true bedrock of our country’s economic progress.

Workers’ Day reminds us of the labour movement’s historic victories, but more importantly, it challenges us to build on them. South African workers still face many safety barriers, and hindrances to both equity and opportunity too.

This is particularly true in high-risk sectors like mining and metallurgy—industries where RMA’s legacy runs deep. Considering this, we see Workers’ Day as an opportunity for remembering that workers need to be supported and sustained not just with systems and tools, but with empathy too.

Looking Ahead: A Future Built on Partnership and Purpose

At RMA, we are constantly challenging ourselves to evolve. As we continue to reimagine what social insurance looks like in modern South Africa, we are investing in technologies, partnerships and people to build our delivery capability, because the success of occupational health and safety systems is not only dependent on leadership, but collaboration too.

To every worker, we say thank you. We don’t just celebrate you today, we celebrate you every day.