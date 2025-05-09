iGaming expansion to Africa: The economic growth of an emerging market

When a geographic region with a high potential intersects with technology, you will start to see it grow, with the economy being the one flourishing. A good example is the African market, where the internet and smartphones started to penetrate the market, bringing African users closer to the World Wide Web.

Predictably, in poor countries, the most successful businesses are those selling promises. Today we are taking a look at how iGaming expands to Africa and what effects this phenomenon has on the growth of the economy in that region.

Mobile Devices Are The Engine of Growth

The reason for why Africa is such a promising market for iGaming to flourish in is its youthful population. According to the Worldometer report on African population, the median age in Africa is 19.3, with more than 60% of Africans being under the age of 25.

Considering that more than 650 million Africans have a mobile phone with access to the internet and banking systems, it creates the proper environment for the seed if iGaming to shoot. On top of that, the most popular and used banking method in Africa is M-Pesa, a mobile phone-based money transfer service Africans use in their day-to-day lives.

So, you have more than 650 million phone users who are able to transfer money, most of them being under the age of 25. According to experts at slotscalendar.com, this demographic is highly enticed by mobile tech and on-the-go gaming.

If you mix this prosper environment with the cultural context of betting in Africa, you have yourself millions of users switching from physical sports wagering and lotteries to digital betting. Therefore, both young and older Africans are potential customers for international casinos to monetize on.

Regulatory Landscape: Challenges Have Become Objectives

It is clear that there is an interest for the African market. Historically, African have been betting on sports since the 18th century. They love to wager on football, rugby, cricket, horse racing and golf. Enjoying a game with a couple of betting odds on the side is nothing but normality in all African regions.

However, while governments see the opportunity of iGaming taxation, there are still some regions where certain betting activities are forbidden. African iGaming regulation happens as we speak, so let’s talk about what are the challenges operators face in Africa.

The internet is not great(yet): Most smartphones African users have are still operating with 2G or 3G, maybe 4G networks which does not help the loading speed at all. Operators have to make huge efforts when optimizing their platforms to make the betting experience enjoyable. Casinos are not stadiums: Africans may be in love with placing wagers on sports, and this may trick you into thinking that casino games, virtual sports or live table games would also be a success. Well, think twice because sports wagering has strong cultural roots while digital gambling and casino activities tend to be seen in a bad light. Different countries, different regulations:

● Nigeria: Sports betting and lotteries are legal, while other forms of classic gambling like roulette and dice games remain prohibited.

● Kenya: Implemented the Gaming Bill of 2019, legalizing online gambling. However, fluctuating tax policies have created uncertainties for operators.

● South Africa: Online gambling is regulated at the provincial level, with online sports betting permitted in certain regions. However, online casinos remain illegal under national law.

● Ethiopia: The market is regulated through the Ethiopian National Lottery Administration, but in present times.

● Tanzania: The Gaming Board of Tanzania regulates the iGaming environment in this region where the majority of the population is interested in sport betting.

● Ghana: The Ghana Gaming Commission is enjoying a 68.2% internet penetration where football, basketball, tennis, boxing and ice hockey are always in the spotlight for betting.

As a side note, Kenya increased its betting tax from 12.5% to 15% under the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024. Also, both Ethiopia and Tanzania are still in their early stages of developing their infrastructure for internet adoption.

The Future of iGaming in Africa

What are we looking at is an industry sector that is about to explode and prove that no matter the geographic location, if there is an audience, there is revenue. According to Statista, the African iGaming market will reach approximately US$2.36 billion by 2028.

To put it into perspective, the iGaming market in Europe reached US$164 billion in 2025. However, the African population measures a little over 1.5 billion individuals, while in Europe there are currently more than 750 million individuals. Remember that Africa has 650 million mobile phone users. We expect this market to reach impressive numbers sooner rather than later.

Bonus Facts

To conclude this small preview of the African iGaming market, here are a few bonus facts that we believe are participating in the growth of this industry in the region of Africa:

● Africa is still in the early stages of 5G network adoption.

● iGaming sponsors start to get involved in the sports tournaments and community fundraising projects.

● Live casino and poker are emerging trends that are still in that stage where the population is experimenting with them.

● The African iGaming market is a true A/B testing ground for responsible gambling strategy development, and we should not lose sight of how regulatory bodies manage to maintain the industry within healthy standards.

What to Expect?

Expect more brands to join the African market. Honestly, what we are most excited about is to see what new games and types of gamification will emerge, considering African players’ tastes in lotteries. What do you think the next big trend will be if the African market begins its ascension?