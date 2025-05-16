Reviving a Cultural Milestone as Mbongeni Ngema’s Sarafina! Set to Illuminate Joburg Theatre Stage This May

Joburg Theatre proudly celebrates the life and legacy of one of South Africa’s greatest cultural icons with a powerful staging of Mbongeni Ngema’s Sarafina, running from May 30 to June 15, 2025.

Originally conceived, written, composed, and directed by the legendary Dr. Mbongeni Ngema, Sarafina is a timeless masterpiece that captured the heartbeat of a generation. This tribute production honours his enduring impact on theatre, music, and social change, and reignites the revolutionary spirit of a story that continues to inspire across the globe.

Directed by the acclaimed Mpho Molepo with choreography by the dynamic Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema, this new staging revives the Broadway-acclaimed musical with fresh energy, paying homage to the Ngema family’s extraordinary artistic legacy.

Set in Soweto during the historic 1976 student uprising, Sarafina is a vibrant, emotionally charged retelling of youth resistance against apartheid oppression. Through its electrifying performances, stirring music, and deeply human storytelling, the show celebrates the courage of South Africa’s youth and honours the unsung heroines who shaped the nation’s journey toward freedom.

As we mark this special tribute season, Sarafina returns not only as a cultural phenomenon but as a heartfelt salute to the visionary genius of Dr. Mbongeni Ngema whose work transcended the stage and became the voice of a generation.

Join us at Joburg Theatre for this unforgettable celebration of a legend, a legacy, and a nation’s spirit.

“Dr. Mbongeni Ngema was not just a playwright or composer, he was a cultural warrior whose work gave voice to the voiceless and told our stories with fearless honesty and immense beauty.

As the City of Joburg, it is both our duty and our privilege to honour his legacy. Celebrating him through Sarafina is a powerful reminder of how art can shape a nation’s consciousness, and how one man’s vision can echo across generations.” Said James Ngcobo, Artistic Director, Joburg City Theatres

As Joburg prepares to host the world during the G20 Summit, staging Sarafina at Joburg Theatre right in the heart of the City of Gold serves as a bold cultural statement. It reflects the city’s commitment to showcasing its rich artistic heritage on the global stage. In honouring Dr. Mbongeni Ngema’s legacy during this pivotal moment, Joburg affirms its role not just as an economic powerhouse but as a beacon of African storytelling, resilience, and creative excellence.