Solo Female Travellers Set Their Sights on Africa

There’s no doubt about it; solo female travel is on the rise. Global travel brand, Virtuoso, reports that women now make up 71% of solo travellers. In the US, Google searches for ‘solo female travel’ went up 131% last year alone (compared to 2023), and even the briefest look at social media reveals a wealth of Instagram accounts, Facebook groups, and Reddit communities all centred around women’s solo adventures.

While Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal) remains the top choice for solo travellers, Latin America (Peru, Costa Rica and Ecuador) and Asia (India, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam) are also in demand.

Meanwhile, Africa might just be emerging as the next frontier for solo female adventurers, with women-led safaris transforming the traditional Big 5 experience into something more authentic, immersive and sustainable.

As Antoinette Turner, General Manager of Flight Centre South Africa, explains, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa are all proving popular with solo travellers.

“Africa is becoming more sought after amongst solo women travellers because it offers wide open spaces and authentic experiences untouched by mass tourism,” says Turner. “Unlike overcrowded tourist hotspots, the continent provides room to breathe, reflect, learn and, ultimately, have fun – without the unrelenting pressure of work or home life.”

Kgomotso Ramothea, CEO of ATTA® (The African Travel & Tourism Association) agrees:

“ATTA® has just published a whitepaper on Africa’s untapped tourism niches, and women-only safaris features prominently.”

“Importantly, it’s not about avoiding men, feeling ‘safer’ in women-only groups, wanting to feel ‘empowered’ or even setting off on a journey of self-discovery,” says Ramothea. “Instead, it’s quite simple. Women are increasingly looking for flexibility – and the opportunity to experience Africa on their own terms, and at their own pace.”

Safari ideas

Every woman is different, and operators or accommodation suppliers that can customise diverse experiences will lead the market, says Turner.

“This means blending adventure with cultural immersion, traditional sightseeing and moments of rest and tranquillity, rather than assuming all women want wall-to-wall spa treatments – unless that’s genuinely their preference.”

Turner believes there’s tremendous potential to develop safe, flexible itineraries that go beyond the traditional Big 5 safari.

Some possibilities for South African travellers include:

Zanzibar for a spice farm, Stone Town and Prison Island tour, night markets, local cooking classes, dhow cruises and plenty of beach time!

for a spice farm, Stone Town and Prison Island tour, night markets, local cooking classes, dhow cruises and plenty of beach time! Botswana for an unforgettable trip that takes in both the elephants of Chobe and the waterways of the Okavango Delta. Think game drives, river safaris and sunset cruises (even quad biking in the Makgadikgadi if you’re feeling adventurous!).

for an unforgettable trip that takes in both the elephants of Chobe and the waterways of the Okavango Delta. Think game drives, river safaris and sunset cruises (even quad biking in the Makgadikgadi if you’re feeling adventurous!). Zambia for a stay at the iconic Royal Livingstone Hotel, adrenaline-fuelled activities at Victoria Falls (including a dip in Devil’s Pool), a walking safari in South Luangwa National Park and the museums, galleries and restaurants of Lusaka.

for a stay at the iconic Royal Livingstone Hotel, adrenaline-fuelled activities at Victoria Falls (including a dip in Devil’s Pool), a walking safari in South Luangwa National Park and the museums, galleries and restaurants of Lusaka. Uganda for gorilla trekking in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, swimming, canoeing, bird watching and nature walks at Lake Bunyonyi (“place of many little birds”) or seeking out matoke, the national dish of Uganda.

Rwanda for a tour of the country’s vibrant capital, Kigali (which is widely considered one of Africa’s safest cities for solo travellers), a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, a women-led coffee farm tour and a private game drive in Akagera National Park.

What women want

According to Flight Centre’s latest Global Travel Survey – conducted in January 2025 – women travellers are more likely to:

Place higher priority on safety, peace of mind and stress-free travel planning.

Value travel agents for their expertise and convenience.

Consider travel extremely important for mental health.

Prefer alcohol-free holidays.

Identify lost luggage and flight delays as their top travel frustrations.

“It’s no different to solo travel,” says Turner. “Ultimately, safety and preparedness remain paramount, followed by freedom, flexibility and ‘time to just be’.”

Top tips for solo travel

For Turner, research, preparation and finding the right travel partners is key.

“Hop onto the solo travel message boards, research your destination, take note of travel tips and packing advice and ensure you deal with partners with a strong track record in solo travel – after all, you want to get the most out of your trip,” she says.

In addition, Turner emphasises the following:

Be mindful of single supplements. Have the discussion up front and negotiate where possible. Alternatively, explore travelling in low season or shoulder season for better rates.

Plan your first night well (in other words, avoid arriving in a new destination after dark without trusted transport and accommodation in place).

Book group activities. It’s a great way to meet like-minded women, expand your circle and even make life-long friends.

Connect with locals and enjoy authentic experiences.

Plan rest days and give yourself plenty of space to be spontaneous.

Invest in comprehensive travel insurance.

Take care of your valuables (for example, use the hotel safe and consider wearing a money belt when out and about) and protect your personal information.

Make both hard copies and digital copies of your important travel documents and store them securely.

Check-in with family and friends back home so that people always know where you are and where you’re headed.

“Female travel – whether solo or with friends – is booming,” says Turner. “Studies show travel companies dedicated exclusively to women have surged by a staggering 230% in recent years. It’s fantastic to see more women of all ages embracing African adventures – and operators designing itineraries that meet the demand for eco-friendly, sustainable, flexible, interesting and enriching experiences that resonate with female travellers,” she concludes.