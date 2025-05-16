TCL launches new range of cutting-edge TV’s in in Johannesburg

Last Thursday evening, global electronics powerhouse, TCL, launched its latest series of smart TVs – the C6K range, at a showcase held at Daytona in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. The event, attended by media professionals, tech enthusiasts, and public figures, marking the brand’s continued expansion into South Africa’s premium entertainment market. The venue was transformed into a tech wonderland with ambient lighting, LED displays, and immersive product demonstrations. Upon the arrival of guests, they were ushered into a multi-room showcase where the new TVs took centre stage. The TVs themselves—sleek, ultra-thin displays with what members of the TCL team regarded as groundbreaking visual and audio features.

Comparison Room and Next-Level Viewing

Head of Sales for TCL South Africa, Mr. Muhammed Ebrahim addressed the attendees at the event, focusing on statistics highlighting the brand’s cutting-edge All-Domain Halo Control Technology. Citing advancements in super-condensed micro lens design, super micro-OD, dynamic lighting bionic algorithms, transient response, bidirectional 23-bit processing, a 144hz refresh rate, and HVA Screen Technology, Ebrahim emphasized TCL’s commitment to reinventing itself as a dominant force in consumer electronics and, reinforcing their goal to marry innovation with immersive viewing. He further explained, “people often think affordability means compromising on quality, but TCL is proving you can deliver top-tier tech at a competitive price. Pivoting to the overall user experience, Ebrahim said; “we’ve got a diverse customer group, TCL accommodates all your needs.” Both from a cinematic and gaming point of view, TCL wants to give its customers “a true-to-life experience,” he said. Ebrahim added, “we’ve got powerful audio systems; our audio is now powered by Bang and Olufsen”.

According to a TCL product specialist and training manager who asked to remain anonymous “Competitors are trying to emphasise brightness because it attracts the consumer.” However, he argued that controlling the brightness of a TV is the most important job. “It’s a fundamental point, because if you don’t, you’re going to get an over exposed image,” he explained. As TCL aims to produces a range of offers that result in unmatched colour precision and brightness, this Mini-LED TV range is equipped with next-generation features such as the CrystGlow WHVA Panel and All -domain Halo Control Technology. The specialist explained that TCL’s core technology lies within lighting control and indicated that contrast levels; local dimming zones, Mini-LED technology and HVA technology, all play a role in how light is controlled. “In cases where there is no balance of lighting controls, the image presented on the screen won’t be realistic, you’re going to get something that’s too dull or something that’s excessively bright, but we want natural, realistic picture,” he said. He concluded that the new models are fully integrated with incredible assistants like a smart voice control system that works even when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi.

Fans, Familiar Faces and Festivities

Presenter and influencer, Kyle Clark, who describes himself as an avid fan of TCL and their products, said “If we know TCL” they love to “do it loud and proud.” For his business engagements, Clark often finds himself extending his computer screen onto his TCL TV, making it easier for him to attend online meetings and fulfil his daily duties. “TCL has always been that brand that knows how to connect a lot of people together,” he said proudly. Several other influencers and media personalities were spotted capturing content, making sure to document every aspect of the show.

As a fun, interactive exercise to wrap up the evening and thank attendees, TCL hosted a lively Q&A session. Guests were quizzed on facts about the new TV series, TCL’s global footprint, and product features highlighted during the event. Those who answered correctly walked away with exciting prizes—including soundbars, tablets, and branded merchandise—adding a playful and rewarding close to an already impressive showcase.Speaking at the launch, the General Manager of TCL South Africa, Mr. Mike Chen, expressed pride in the company’s continued innovation. “We have the latest technology”, he said proudly. He highlighted that the halo-controlled technology adds a new variety to TCL products and that the 144hz refresh rate “defines a change in our products”. He also added that TCL focuses on producing bigger TVs, but also that the Mini-LED technology is the company’s key value vantage point. What is clear to all current and future consumers of TCL is that these series of TVs are more than just screens—they’re portals into new experiences for our consumers.” The TVs are available right now to all consumers at a very competitive price.