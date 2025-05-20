AK NPC and SADTU joint training programme for science club practitioners at Cape winelands and Overberg schools

In the first school term of 2025, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) held meetings with AK NPC to discuss the advancement of science and science education in schools and how these two organisations could collectively assist schools to provide learners greater exposure to science and technology. After deliberations between members of AK NPC and SADTU, it was decided to respond to the many calls for assistance to develop science clubs from the stakeholders (subject advisors, education officials, principals and science teachers) of two Western Cape Education Department (WCED) districts, namely Cape Winelands and Overberg. This initiative stems from the members of Advancing Knowledge NPC’s long-standing involvement in establishing science clubs at schools in these districts.

For example, in 2004 the first science club competition was arranged at Cape Winelands Education District Office in Worcester where science clubs from more than 20 schools (including primary and secondary schools) participated. The science club competition has since been held annually in Worcester and in the year 2025, AK NPC will be hosting its 21st annual science club competition. The members of Advancing Knowledge NPC annual STEM Roadshows to rural schools across the country mostly consisted of teachers from Cape Winelands and Overberg schools. The road shows formed part of the national Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s National Science Week during which time science shows, science exhibitions and science club activities were held for learners and teachers who were continuously encouraged to develop science clubs at their schools. In 2024, Advancing Knowledge NPC held a training programme for science club practitioners of the West Coast and teachers from Cape Winelands and Overberg region served as facilitators in the training to share their experiences as champions of science clubs.

Prof Shaheed Hartley as Director of Advancing Knowledge NPC together with Garden Cities Archway Foundation (GCAF) and Western Cape Education Department (WCED) have to date constructed a total of 28 brand new science laboratories (14 primary and 14 secondary) at Cape Winelands and Overberg districts schools – a further 4 science laboratories are currently constructed in Overberg.

This two-day training was held on 15 and 16 May 2025 at Bonnievale Primary School near Swellendam. A total of 65 teachers from 33 schools of the two education districts attended the training on each day. The training programme was opened by SADTU representatives Jonita Philander and Russel Sampson who encouraged teachers to use the skills and knowledge gained over the two days to establish their science clubs. Prof Shaheed Hartley (Director AK NPC) provided an overview of the establishment of science clubs in the two districts, provided teachers with a guide on how to create and advance science clubs at their schools and how to successfully sustain the science activities conducted in the science club. Safety precautions and procedures when working with science activities were especially emphasised.

Teachers were divided into three groups to attend the three parallel sessions prepared for the science club training namely physics, chemistry and technology. One of the venues was the science laboratory (STEM TLC) built by the partnership between AK NPC, GCAF and WCED. The training programme was alternated over the two days to allow everyone to attend each of the three parallel sessions. In each session teachers were faced with demonstrations of interesting activities by experienced facilitators and then allowed hands-on participation in the activities ready-made to be transferred into their science clubs. The three sessions were led by facilitators Mark Ogilvie (York Road PS) and Dr Gillian Arendse (iThemba Labs) in physics, Robert Solomon (CPUT) in technology and Gert Marero (Ashton HS) in chemistry. They were supported by co-facilitators and experienced science club practitioners Danie Burger (AK NPC), Analida Malies (Dagbreek PS), Evelyn Johnson (Bonnievale PS), Joanne Lindeboom (Oker PS), Abigail Joseph (Langeberg HS), Devon Espin and Recobin Conradie (Ashbury PS), Mira Snyman (Le Chasseur PS), Lucinda van Wyk (Kenwyn PS), Saadiqah Fraden, Yura Joubert and Somila Dlakavu (AK NPC interns) and Melissa Petersen (AK NPC projects coordinator).

The 2-day programme was an opportunity for science and other interested teachers to participate in training on how to establish a science club from scratch and/or to renew, reinvigorate and advance existing initiatives in this regard. Teachers were taken by hand and showed how to start with elementary science experiments, investigations, exhibitions and activities and to expand on it in terms of the level of difficulty and complexity. During the training emphasis was laid on safety and the use of elementary everyday products to illustrate science concepts, principles and procedures. All three sessions had teachers “oohing and aahing” while cheering and applauding the flow of engaging activities and outcomes that challenged their scientific knowledge and understanding. This was interspersed with the regular controlled huge explosions and loud bangs, and a spectrum of coloured flames as Gert Marero and his chemistry colleagues took teachers to areas of greater possibility, while Mark and Robert’s teams took turns to fetch water rockets from the school’s upper-story roof.

A final session consisting of a science show by Dr Gillian Arendse (iThemba Labs) and members of the AK NPC team of facilitators rounded off proceedings. The overriding idea of the training was for teachers to translate the gained knowledge and skills to their learners in a science club at their schools and for the science club to participate in the science club competition of the two districts. The Cape Winelands-Overberg Science Club Competition will take place on 02 October 2025 at the Cape Winelands Education District Offices in Worcester.

EVALUATION

The following are some of teachers’ perceptions of science club training expressed in their evaluations:

This science club training added so much value to my development as a science club practitioner because I did not learn this stuff at university. There was a lot of concepts and information that I did not know before but now I can share this new knowledge with my learners in the science club and in my science lessons.

I learnt that science is fun. The practical activities done increased my skills and knowledge. I have learnt to teach a concept in a variety of ways to learners especially practically so that they can explore especially in the science club.

A science club is the first thing I will start with my learners. I need to let them do things on their own but also guided by me. Thank you SADTU and AK NPC. This was the best workshop for me to attend. More please.

Yes new knowledge and skills were gained but also how to use everyday products and materials for experiments.

Absolutely loved this training. It was exciting, exhilarating, scary, fun, entertaining and knowledge-bearing. Oh so much knowledge and skills on how to do experiments using simple products that you get everywhere. I cant wait to implement this in my science club but also for NST (natural science and technology).

I can’t wait for the booklets that you guys are going to e-mail us so that we can do some of the experiments. In the meantime I have so many videos that I took of every activity I witnessed. Thanks Prof and the guys, this was well worth attending.

If only all the workshops could have this kind of entertaining and interactive basis instead of the boring meetings that one is forced to attend. You guys kept our attention and concentration, not because you asked us but because we wanted to be part of everything that was happening. We did not want to miss anything.

The information we received was sometimes overwhelming. I can understand the limited time we worked with but you actually needed 2 days for each of the physics, chemistry and technology sessions. I look forward to receiving further information by e-mail.

Yes it emphasised that one can practice a kaleidoscope of experiments in a variety of ways while having fun. It made us look at it from the viewpoint of our “naughty learners’ who push the boundaries due to curiosity. Even after having a science club for the past ten years, this has opened by eyes to new presentation techniques.

Yes it made me more excited to do more science in class as well as the STEM club. I want to expand our club more and make it more fun. Learners nowadays must learn in a more practical manner given our large class numbers. This workshop just kickstarted that element for me.

Organisations that want to contribute and partner in this initiative to empower and capacitate science clubs to build a critical mass of future STEM practitioners in rural schools are encouraged to make contact with the Director of AK NPC, Prof Shaheed Hartley ([email protected]).