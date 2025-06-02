The role of bold women in business, according to a powerhouse panel: Insights from the esteemed jury for the 2025 Veuve Cliquot Bold Woman Award

As the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award adjudication process begins, the esteemed jury prepares to evaluate an inspiring cohort of candidates, each embodying the boldness and innovation that define this prestigious accolade. True to the pioneering spirit of Madame Clicquot, the award has, for over 50 years, honoured remarkable female entrepreneurs who drive change and shape the future of business. This year’s finalists stand to join an influential community of visionary women, continuing a legacy of tenacity, creativity, and exceptional leadership. Ahead of the final decision, the judges share their business wisdom and what they hope to see from this year’s contenders.

Amanda Dambuza, Founder and CEO of Uyandiswa Group

Amanda is the Founder and CEO of Uyandiswa, a project management consulting firm. With a distinguished IT career in financial services, she held senior roles at all four major South African banks, including CIO at Barclays Africa. She also serves on JSE-listed and private company boards and, in 2020, founded Vastly Sage to mentor and connect businesswomen.

As a long-serving jury member, Amanda is encouraged by the steady improvement in the business landscape for women, with more women entering and succeeding in business each year. “The benefits women and their families gain from entrepreneurship far outweigh the risks,” she says, inspiring more women to take the leap. She emphasises the importance of the Bold Woman Award in fostering a global community where knowledge and experiences are shared. “Challenges often aren’t unique, and through this, tools and resources are shared for the benefit of all entrepreneurs.”

What do you think will set this year’s candidates apart from previous years? What is something different you’re keeping an eye out for?

“The winners of last year’s awards were incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to more of the same. This year, I hope to see more women from traditionally male-dominated industries enter the awards so that we can acknowledge their efforts in changing the business landscape. It’s crucial that women know there is a community rooting for them, especially when they feel alone.”

Aimee Kellen, Regional Marketing Director, Moët Hennessy Middle East and Africa

Aimee is a results-driven marketer with 17 years of experience in brand strategy and luxury consumer marketing. She has managed globally iconic brands, including Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Dom Pérignon across the Middle East & Africa. After roles as Regional Marketing Manager and Head of Consumer Engagement, she became Marketing Director for Belgium & Luxembourg in 2024, leading major brand initiatives like Tomorrowland and the 2024 Olympics. Now, as Regional Marketing Director for Moët Hennessy Middle East & Africa, she drives brand growth and consumer engagement while championing the Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme to support women in business.

Aimee believes the impact of female leaders is undeniable, inspiring both peers and aspiring professionals. “Many in my organisation draw courage from women in leadership,” she says. For this year’s awards, she’s looking for candidates who not only excel in business but also drive positive change—whether by supporting others, promoting sustainability, or innovating for impact.

What’s your bold mantra?

“Connect and collaborate to create. Everything is richer when built with collective intelligence, shared insights, and passion.”

Happy Ralinala, Director of Palesa Mbali Group

Happy Ralinala is the Director of Palesa Mbali Group, focused on empowering women entrepreneurs and leadership excellence. Formerly Managing Executive of Business Banking at Barclays Africa Group, she also led Private and Wealth Banking Segments. With a distinguished career in banking, business strategy, and financial services, Happy is a seasoned board member, trusted advisor, leadership coach, and mentor.

As a long-standing member of the Bold Woman judging panel, Happy has witnessed a remarkable shift in the business world, with women-led enterprises growing in quality, scale, and impact. “Women are not just building businesses; they’re leading with purpose and sustainability,” she says. “What was once a fight for a seat at the table is now a movement of women creating their own tables and inviting others in.” While challenges like limited funding, representation, and mentorship remain, Happy highlights the resilience, vision, and determination of women who turn obstacles into opportunities. She believes platforms like the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award are key in amplifying their achievements.

How do you explain the impact of women in business, specifically to other women? Why is it important to you?

“Women-led businesses drive innovation, create jobs, and shape society through inclusive practices. Supporting female entrepreneurs isn’t just about equity—it’s about unlocking potential that benefits entire economies. My mantra, ‘Even eagles need a push,’ speaks to how success often emerges from adversity. By supporting women, we help them recognise their strength and soar to new heights.”

Morongwe Mokone, Co-Founder of Mo’s Crib

Morongwe “Mo” Mokone is the co-founder of Mo’s Crib and the recipient of the 2024 Bold Woman Award. Mo’s Crib is a home decor and design company specialising in practical, handmade items crafted from recycled materials. With African craft and sustainability at its core, Mo’s Crib manufactures and exports hand-crafted homeware for the global market, with its products now stocked in top department stores worldwide.

Employing over 300 people, most of whom are women, Mo has seen first-hand the impact women have on business. “As a women-led business, we’ve experienced how diverse perspectives drive innovation, resilience, and growth,” she says. “Women bring unique problem-solving, creativity, and emotional intelligence that enhance decision-making and foster inclusivity.” Mo believes women in business lead to balanced growth and more inclusive products. “Women also reinvest in their communities, creating a ripple effect… Challenges will come—funding struggles, industry biases, or work-life balance—but your ability to pivot, persist, and innovate will set you apart.”

What’s your bold mantra?

“My mantra is something I learned from my late mom: ‘Here am I.’ No matter the challenge at hand, even when I sometimes feel I am not qualified enough, tall enough, or well-spoken enough, I should always show up for myself and remind myself that I am here!”

Erik Kruger, International Keynote Speaker, Author, & Leadership Development Specialist

Erik Kruger is an international keynote speaker, author, and podcast host focused on adaptability and change. At a time when modern leadership is being redefined, Erik shares ideas and insights to help leaders adapt and reinvent themselves, turning change into opportunity.

Reflecting on the growing presence of women in business, Erik acknowledges its undeniable impact. “More women in leadership leads to better decisions, stronger cultures, and more resilient businesses,” he says. “The real shift happens when female leadership is seen as essential, not different.” While recognising progress, Erik emphasizes the need for systemic change. “It’s not about women needing more confidence—it’s about creating space. Confidence isn’t the issue—access is,” he explains. “Women need seats at the table, real investment, and leadership structures that break outdated norms.”

What do you think will set this year’s candidates apart from previous years? What is something different you’re keeping an eye out for?

“Reinvention. It’s one thing to succeed when things are stable, but in the last few years, stability has been a myth. The leaders who stand out won’t just be the ones who worked hard—they’ll be the ones who rewrote the rules, adapted on the fly, and turned challenges into momentum. I’m looking for people who didn’t just weather the storm but figured out how to use it to their advantage.”

Timothy Maurice Webster, International Keynote Speaker, Author and NeuroLeadership Specialist

Timothy Maurice Webster is a bestselling author, podcast host, and leadership columnist with expertise in behavioural psychology and neuroscience. He advises senior executives, political leaders, and entrepreneurs in 40 countries on leadership influence and personal branding, using strategic media and neuro-creativity.

Contemplating on the progress of entrepreneurial women over the last year, Timothy is pleased to see their growing presence in sectors like cybersecurity, mining, energy, and agriculture. He hopes this growth will continue into other industries because he believes women play a remarkable role in business, especially in the C-Suite. “I see women balancing what I term the Q-Suite: IQ, which everyone knows; EQ, Emotional Intelligence; SQ, Spiritual Intelligence; CQ, Cultural Intelligence; and PBQ, which comes from my work—Personal Brand Intelligence,” says Timothy. “Women manage all these, not just focusing on one, and this contributes to a business’s bottom line and long-term sustainability.”

Timothy encourages women to engage their nurturing side, especially in networking. “Nurturing relationships is a skill that can be honed and mastered, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” he explains. “People take risks with people they deem risk-worthy.”

What’s your bold mantra?

“Bold beauty is born in the heart of purpose.”

About the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women did not have the right to work or even hold a bank account. Over the years, she revolutionised the sector. To mark its 200th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot decided to pay tribute to this great, daring woman, and in 1972 created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (Bold Woman Award), followed by the Clémentine Award (Bold Future Award) in 2014. For more than 50 years, the House has honoured and featured women who have built, taken on or developed a business – to date, more than 450 women across 27 countries. In response to society’s evolution since 1972, starting in 2019 the award has been part of an international program: Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a series of initiatives to generate conversations around the world, designed for more impact and inclusiveness.