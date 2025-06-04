Vans launches new Colourways of the Hylane

Vans is releasing the iconic Hylane in bold new colourways that blend Y2K skate nostalgia with modern streetwear energy.

Vans is expanding the story of the Hylane, the Y2K skate-inspired silhouette that’s been turning heads since its reintroduction. Now, the retro-futuristic style is back in updated colourways that are dialed in for skate-inspired looks, and everything in between.

Rooted in late-’90s skateboarding and reimagined for today, the Hylane takes cues from the original 1999 Upland silhouette. Chunky, cushioned, and unapologetically nostalgic, it hits that sweet spot between function and fashion. Puffed-out skate tongues, glossed Sidestripes™, 3D logos, and embroidered details that take the aesthetic to another level. Beneath it all sits a reverse waffle outsole, a Cold Cement Cup sole for long-haul durability, and padded collars built for comfort.

With the love for Y2K looks and chunky sneakers in full swing, the Hylane fits right in. It’s a style born from the skate era that helped shape streetwear as we know it.

These new colorways bring a modern energy to a familiar form, keeping the Hylane’s identity intact while pushing the palette into new territory. The Vans Hylane is now available at Vans retailers and online.