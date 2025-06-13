HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series helps you train smarter, recover better and move with purpose

The right wearable doesn’t just keep up with your routine, it elevates it. The new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series, featuring the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro, is made for those who take their movement, goals and recovery seriously. From detailed outdoor tracking to all-day heart health monitoring, it’s a powerhouse of insight and motivation, designed to work hard and look good doing it.

Performance meets precision

Both the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 and the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro are engineered for all-day wear with a barely-there feel. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 weighs just 27 grams and measures 9.5mm thin, making it perfect for gym sessions, workdays and everything in between. It features a clean aluminium frame and sleek glass face that combine comfort with durability.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro brings in pro-grade materials like a titanium alloy bezel, aviation-grade aluminium body and sapphire glass. It’s lightweight at just 30.4 grams, but built tough to support high-performance training and rugged outdoor environments.

High-brightness display for outdoor clarity

Both models feature a large 1.82-inch AMOLED display with razor-sharp resolution. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 delivers 2,000 nits of peak brightness, while the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro reaches 3,000 nits, ideal for athletes who train outdoors or in direct sunlight. Whether you’re pacing yourself on a mountain trail or checking your splits mid-run, the display stays crystal clear.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 keeps you moving with purpose

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 is more than a step counter. It’s a smart training companion that tracks key health and fitness stats in real time. With seven new sports modes including trail running, mountain climbing and cross-country skiing, it’s built for active users who want metrics that matter.

A new air pressure sensor supports elevation tracking and weather awareness, while the upgraded HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System provides sharper GPS accuracy, even in dense terrain. For water lovers, the new route tracking for aquatic sports delivers insights like speed, distance and heart rate, all visible post-session via the HUAWEI Health app.

It also introduces emotional wellness tracking and playful, customisable watch faces that adapt to your mood and mindset. From HRV insights during sleep to motivational nudges during the day, it’s a fitness coach and wellness assistant on your wrist.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro is your high-performance ally

With the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro, Huawei levels up the game. Advanced Terrain Map Tracking supports detailed offline navigation with real-time alerts, while pro features like Golf Course Mode, Diving Mode and Trail Running Mode offer tailored performance insights.

The golf tools include GPS-based distance measurements and access to over 15,000 global course maps, while the diving features support depths of up to 40 metres with real-time feedback on depth, temperature, and hover time.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro also includes offline contour maps and route-marking functionality for trail runners. Breath-hold training and advanced cardio metrics give you the edge in and out of the water.

Smarter health tracking for better recovery

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro introduces the new TruSense System, a full-spectrum health monitoring suite offering next-level accuracy across heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG and respiratory rate. It even includes Sleep Breathing Awareness and HRV monitoring during sleep, helping you understand how your body recovers.

For women, the Pro model offers menstrual cycle insights powered by temperature sensors, with predictions for ovulation and fertility windows based on personalised data. It is a standout feature for women tracking performance across their cycle.

Battery built for endurance

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 gives up to 10 days of typical use on a single charge, with full charge achieved in just 75 minutes. The Pro model charges faster, fully powering up in only 60 minutes. Both are compatible with Android and iOS, so users across platforms can train with confidence.

Customisable to match your mindset

With sticker-style watch faces, photo backgrounds and editable widgets, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series lets you build a home screen that reflects your vibe, your data priorities, and your favourite moments.

This is wearable tech for the way you train, recover and live.

Available immediately, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 comes in black, purple, white, and grey from R2 999.00, OR add it to your Vodacom, Telkom or CellC plan from only R99 per month over 36 months. T’s & C’s apply.

And the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro is available in an iconic green, black and blue from R4 999.00, OR add it to your Vodacom, Telkom or Cell C plan from only R149 per month over 36 months. T’s & C’s apply.