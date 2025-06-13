Ocean Basket turns up the heat with its new spicy prawns

Craving something with a kick? Ocean Basket’s Spicy Prawns are bold, flavoursome, and begging to be shared. Get them for just R145 from 15 to 30 June 2025

Ocean Basket is bringing serious fire to winter with the launch of its brand new Spicy Prawns. This limited-time dish features 15 mouthwatering prince prawns, smothered in a spicy garlic sauce and served with half chips, half rice for just R145.

Available nationwide for sit-down and take away from 15 to 30 June 2025, this is the kind of dish that brings the heat and keeps things fresh, whether you’re catching up with friends, heating up a chilly night, or treating dad to something legendary this Father’s Day.

This new flavour drop is a spicy twist that’s totally new to Ocean Basket and made for fans who aren’t afraid of a little kick. It’s fiery, comforting, and unapologetically delicious.

Dive into this winter warmer between 15 and 30 June 2025 at Ocean Basket restaurants nationwide. No reservation needed, simply show up and enjoy!

To keep up with the latest specials, follow Ocean Basket on Instagram or Facebook.